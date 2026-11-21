Kelly Osbourne and son Sidney attended the England vs New Zealand rugby match at Allianz Stadium. See details on the win and their recent Aston Villa visit.

Kelly Osbourne celebrated a significant sporting moment with her four-year-old son Sidney Osbourne on Saturday at Allianz Stadium in London. The pair traveled to watch England secure a decisive 37-12 victory over New Zealand in Round 6 of the Six Nations Championship. The win ensures England retains the Hillary Shield and strengthens their position heading into the tournament finals next weekend.

Kelly Osbourne Family Sports Appearance

The 42-year-old television personality and musician presented a polished appearance in a grey business suit and a tailored coat while attending the high-profile event. She engaged in a pitchside interview for media outlets before rejoining her family section. The proud mother shared a warm selfie with Sidney, who was dressed in an England rugby shirt, capturing the memorable day for her family.

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England Defeat New Zealand 37-12 Score

The match concluded with a dominant performance by the home team against their trans-Tasman rivals. Key players like England's Ollie Chessum were seen in action against New Zealand's Damian McKenzie during intense gameplay. The result keeps England firmly in contention for the championship title as they prepare for the final rounds of the competition.

James Norton And Emilia Clarke Attend

The event attracted a star-studded crowd beyond just the sports figures. British actor James Norton and Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke were spotted at the stadium, chatting and enjoying the match on the pitch. Their presence highlighted the growing cultural significance of rugby in the UK and the celebrity interest surrounding major international fixtures.

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Sidney Osbourne Aston Villa Mascot Visit

This rugby outing follows a recent sporting excursion where Kelly took Sidney to watch Aston Villa Women earlier this month. At Villa Park, her son served as a mascot for the Barclays Women's Super League game against Birmingham City, which Aston Villa won 1-0. Sidney wore a personalized kit with his name printed on the back, while Kelly coordinated her outfit to match.

Ozzy Osbourne Aston Villa Legacy Connection

The connection to Aston Villa runs deep for the Osbourne family due to Kelly's late father, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne. He grew up in Aston, Birmingham, and maintained a lifelong devotion to the club, even performing his final concert at Villa Park in July 2025 before his passing at age 76. Kelly recently relocated from Los Angeles to Buckinghamshire to be closer to family and focus on parenting following her split from Sid Wilson in March.