Jamie Lee Curtis pays tribute to her sister Kelly Lee Curtis, who died at 69. Details on the Blaine County coroner's report and Jamie's emotional reflections on her sibling's passing are shared.

Blaine County authorities have confirmed that Kelly Lee Curtis, the older sister of celebrated actress Jamie Lee Curtis, has died. The coroner's office in Blaine County reported that she passed away at the age of sixty-nine from natural causes. This official confirmation followed the initial announcement made by her sister, which sparked an outpouring of grief and support from fans worldwide.

Timeline of Death and Hospice Care

The specific time of death occurred at two-thirty in the morning on Saturday, May thirtieth. Kelly Lee Curtis had been under the care of hospice services for the week leading up to her final moments. According to the detailed report from the Blaine County coroner's office, she was in hospice care during this final week prior to her death. This period of care allowed for a peaceful transition, with reports indicating she passed away in her home, surrounded by nature, and at peace.

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The news of her passing was first shared via Instagram by Jamie Lee Curtis. She described the moment with profound emotion, writing that her sister passed away in her home. The actress emphasized the serenity of the event, stating that Kelly was in nature and at peace. This gentle approach to her final days stands in stark contrast to the public spotlight that has often surrounded her famous younger sibling.

Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Personal Tributes

In the hours following the announcement, Jamie Lee Curtis continued to honor her sister through social media posts. On Sunday, November twenty-second, she marked her sixty-eighth birthday with a poignant message. She wrote, "The long and winding road. Another circle around the sun!" indicating a deep reflection on her life and the recent loss. She noted that this birthday marked the first year she would be the only surviving family member of her immediate family and her immediate second family. She described herself as the last in the line.

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Reflecting on their bond, Jamie Lee recalled a specific memory from December seventeenth, one thousand nine hundred and eighty-four. She wrote about the evening before her wedding, when Kelly, who served as her maid of honor, came to her apartment and slept over. This anecdote highlighted the close relationship the sisters shared throughout their lives. Jamie Lee described Kelly as her first friend and lifelong confidant, noting that she was jaw-droppingly beautiful and a talented actress.

The actress also spoke to the emotional impact of the loss, describing it as a real blow in June. She shared her reflections on childhood photographs, noting that she often looked stunned or slightly concerned in pictures from her youth. She mentioned working through that discomfort to find happiness in her personal and creative life. She credited the legacy of other humans who forged a path for her, hoping to do the same for her own family and the millions of people she has been involved with as a public figure.

Public Reaction and Extended Family Support

The announcement triggered an immediate response from fans and friends. Jamie Lee Curtis expressed gratitude in her posts, thanking her parents, stepfather, sister, her husband, extended family, friends, and her husband and daughters and their families. She also mentioned her young grandson, thanking all of them for the life she loved so very much. She wished everyone a happy and healthy Thanksgiving and holiday season, linking her personal grief to broader seasonal sentiments.

Comments on her posts revealed the widespread respect Kelly Lee Curtis commanded. One fan shared a memory from college, recalling that while they only knew her a little, they found her to be beautiful and kind. The fan's mother was a movie buff and a big fan of their parents, especially their mother. The story highlighted a moment in the student center where they read letters from their mothers, noting the lovely engraved stationery in the correspondence. This personal anecdote underscored the warmth and kindness that defined Kelly's interactions with others, leaving a lasting impression on those who knew her.