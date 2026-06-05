Kelly Dodd Pleads Not Guilty to Revenge Porn Charges

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd has pleaded not guilty to three misdemeanor charges, including revenge porn and battery, following allegations she distributed intimate images without consent. Legal experts analyze the case as family tensions escalate.

Kelly Dodd , the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, has pleaded not guilty to revenge porn charges filed by the Orange County District Attorney's office.

The 50-year-old reality TV personality faced a judge in May 2026 for her arraignment on three misdemeanor counts: disorderly conduct for allegedly distributing intimate images without consent, battery related to an incident in June 2025, and making telephone calls with intent to annoy. Dodd and her husband, former Fox News reporter Rick Leventhal, have publicly denied the allegations, with Leventhal claiming the initial reports contained factual errors.

The case stems from an accusation that Dodd unlawfully shared images of a woman engaged in sexual activity in August 2025, violating a prior agreement to keep the material private. According to court filings, Dodd allegedly threatened to harm the woman, her property, and her family when the victim refused to comply with demands. If convicted, Dodd faces potential jail time, though her legal team has expressed confidence in her acquittal.

Legal experts weigh in on the challenges prosecutors face in such cases. Rachael Bennett, a certified family law specialist and senior attorney at Sullivan Law & Associates, exclusively explained the critical role of intent in revenge porn prosecutions. The evidence must prove that the defendant intentionally shared intimate content without consent and with the specific purpose of causing severe emotional distress, Bennett said. This burden of proof makes these cases complex, as juries must assess the defendant's state of mind.

Bennett also noted the risks for defendants who speak publicly about pending cases. If her story ever changes, prosecutors can use her own statements from social media or interviews to impeach her credibility. This is why defendants typically stay silent until the trial, Bennett added, because even minor misstatements can be disastrous. Dodd, however, has maintained her innocence publicly, posting on Instagram that she looks forward to sharing the true story once the legal process allows.

The legal drama has also exacerbated a family rift. Sources close to Dodd reveal that her family has grown increasingly distant amid the allegations, with some members refusing contact unless she agrees to an intervention or seeks professional help. On her podcast, Dodd hinted that a family member might be fueling the story by leaking information to the press.

I need some uplifting right now, because this is so insane, and I know it is somebody in my family that is putting this stuff out, driving this, she said, adding that she knows exactly who it is. Meanwhile, the alleged victim, identified in court documents as Jane Doe #2, suffered serious emotional distress as a result of the image distribution, according to prosecutors.

The case continues to unfold in Orange County Superior Court, with further hearings scheduled in the coming months. As Dodd navigates the legal system, her career and personal life remain under intense scrutiny, with fans and critics alike awaiting the outcome of this high-profile case





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Reality TV Revenge Porn Kelly Dodd Misdemeanor Legal Case

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