Kelly Dodd Faces Court on Misdemeanor Charges, Denies Wrongdoing

Former 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star Kelly Dodd appeared in court to face misdemeanor charges, including battery and revenge porn, which she denies. The reality TV personality is accused of distributing intimate images of a woman without her consent, causing emotional distress.

Kelly Dodd , 50, appeared in an Orange County, California, courtroom for her arraignment hearing and bail review on Thursday, May 28, after she denied wrongdoing.

In a statement prior to the hearing, Dodd expressed her disbelief at the prosecution's pursuit of the case, stating, 'It's an absolute joke that prosecutors are pursuing this case instead of going after real criminals with real victims.

' Dodd is currently facing three misdemeanor charges. The first is a battery charge stemming from an incident with an unnamed individual in June 2025. The second is a disorderly conduct charge related to allegations that she distributed sexual images of a separate person without their consent in August 2025. The third is a misdemeanor charge of telephone calls with intent to annoy, connected to the revenge porn allegations.

A report on Wednesday, May 28, claimed that Dodd 'unlawfully and intentionally' distributed intimate images of a woman without her consent, causing severe emotional distress. Dodd and the woman allegedly agreed to keep the images private, and Dodd also allegedly threatened the woman and her family. Dodd, a former star of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County,' has a history of controversial actions.

She responded to the allegations on her podcast, 'The Rick and Kelly Show,' expressing her disbelief and promising to share text messages related to the case with subscribers of their Patreon page. Dodd captioned her Instagram post, 'It's been an insane experience, and I can't wait to share the true story.





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Kelly Dodd Real Housewives Of Orange County Court Misdemeanor Charges Battery Revenge Porn Intimate Images Emotional Distress

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