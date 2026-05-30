Kelly Curtis, ‘The Sentinel’ Actress and Sister of Jamie Lee Curtis, Dies at 69

Kelly Curtis, an American actress and the sister of Jamie Lee Curtis, died on Saturday. She was 69.

Steven Spielberg Says Hollywood Should Never ‘Use AI as the Final Word on Anything Creative’: ‘That’s Where I Draw the Line’ Curtis appeared as Lieutenant Carolyn Plummer in the first season of UPN’s action series “The Sentinel.

” She also had one-off roles in shows like “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “The Equalizer,” “Hunter,” “Silk Stalkings,” “LateLine” and “Judging Amy. ” On the film side, Curtis starred in the 1987 comedy “Magic Sticks” and the 1990 TV movie “Thanksgiving Day,” which also featured Mary Tyler Moore. Her other film credits include “False Arrest” and “The Sect. ” Curtis’ most recent work was as director of a pair of documentaries.

The first, 2018’s “Marby Jets Are Go,” chronicled the ups and downs of an Australian high school track team. The second, 2019’s “Curling in Stanley,” captured the first-ever “Sawtooth Outdoor Bonspiel” curling tournament in Stanley, Idaho. Born in Santa Monica in 1956, Curtis’ big screen debut was in the 1958 action-adventure film “The Vikings,” which starred her parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.

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Kelly Curtis, Actress and Sister of Jamie Lee Curtis, Dies at 69The daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh starred in the foreign films ‘Magic Sticks’ and ‘The Devil’s Daughter.’

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Jamie Lee Curtis Announces Death of Older Sister Kelly Lee CurtisActress Jamie Lee Curtis shared the news of her older sister Kelly Lee Curtis's passing, describing her as a beautiful and talented actress, a devoted family member, and a lover of nature and various hobbies. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Kelly is survived by her sister Jamie and her husband Christopher Guest.

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