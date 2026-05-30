Kelly Curtis, Actress and Sister of Jamie Lee Curtis, Dies at 69

The daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh starred in the foreign films ‘Magic Sticks’ and ‘The Devil’s Daughter.’

Kelly Curtis, an actress and the daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, died Saturday morning, her younger sister, Jamie Lee Curtis, Curtis died “in her home.

In nature. At peace,” her sister wrote on social media.

“She was my first friend and lifelong confidant. She was jaw droppingly beautiful, and a talented actress. She played a mean game of hearts, collected turtles, loved her family, nature, music, thrifting, travel, Facebook, and Pokémon Go. She was proud of her Danish roots and Hungarian Jewish ancestry and was a devoted American patriot.

”Born in Santa Monica on June 17, 1956, Kelly Lee Curtis made her first appearance on the screen in the adventure filmShe graduated from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, with a degree in business in 1972 and worked as a stockbroker, then studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute. In 1982, she appeared onstage inHer parents married in 1951, and after Jamie Lee was born in 1958, they divorced in 1962, when her mother wed financier Robert Brandt.

They were together until Leigh’s death in 2004 at age 77. Brandt died in 2009 at 82. Tony Curtis, who was married six times and died in 2010 at age 85, received an Oscar nomination for his turn inIn addition to her sister, survivors include her husband, Scott Morfee, whom she married in 1989; actor-director Christopher Guest; and half-siblings Alexandra, Allegra, Ben and NicholasThe Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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