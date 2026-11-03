Kelly Clarkson Show Wins Five Daytime Emmys Two Months After Finale

The Kelly Clarkson Show secured five Daytime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Talk Series despite ending its NBC run in September. Clarkson honored her team and focused on family.

The Kelly Clarkson Show celebrated a monumental victory at the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards held on October 30. The program won five major honors out of eleven nominations during the prestigious ceremony. One of the most significant accolades was the Outstanding Daytime Talk Series award. This recognition arrived just two months after the series concluded its long-running broadcast on NBC.

The production team attended the gala to accept the hardware on behalf of the entire cast and crew. Clarkson shared an Instagram post expressing deep gratitude to everyone involved in the production. She described the seven-year journey of the show as incredible and deeply rewarding for all participants. These accolades serve as a testament to the high quality of content produced during its original broadcast window.

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The program premiered in 2019 and quickly established itself as a staple of daytime television. It attracted a massive audience and critical praise for its engaging format and celebrity interviews. The show managed to secure a place among the top contenders in the entertainment industry for nearly a full decade of awards consideration. The wins validate the success of a partnership that spanned seven years with the network.

Clarkson clarified that it was not an easy decision to end the daily talk show. She explained that the choice was driven by a need to prioritize her family above all else. Focusing on her children was a necessary and right step for the next chapter of their lives. Her daughter River is twelve years old and her son Remington is ten years old.

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Both children now face life without their father, Brandon Blackstock. Blackstock recently passed away after a battle with cancer. This profound loss required a significant shift in focus for Clarkson and her remaining children. She noted that stability and a consistent schedule were major reasons she originally agreed to host the program. However, those same factors meant it was time to say goodbye to the daily commitment.

Her final episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show aired on September 1. Her children made an appearance during that broadcast to share in the milestone. A source close to the situation noted in August that Clarkson had done everything possible to support River and Remington through their grief. She emphasized that her kiddos have always come first in her life decisions.

Despite stepping away from her daytime talk show, Clarkson remains active in the television landscape. She joined the coaching staff for the upcoming season of American Idol. The season premiered on September 21, bringing her back to prime time schedules for viewers.

She is coaching alongside notable figures such as Adam Levine, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green. Fans expressed delight at seeing her return to the format where she originally found national fame. Her transition from daytime host to music mentor highlights her versatility as an entertainer in the industry.

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Clarkson thanked NBC for being a supportive and incredible partner throughout the production of her show. She also acknowledged her fans who have supported the program since its debut in 2019. The Daytime Emmy wins serve as a final celebration of a highly productive era in her career.