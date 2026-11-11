Kelly Clarkson Shares Motherhood Advice During Junior High Years

Kelly Clarkson discusses parenting her daughter River through junior high and honors late ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, who died in August 2025.

Kelly Clarkson opened up about the challenges of modern parenting while discussing how she supports her twelve-year-old daughter, River, during the difficult transition into junior high school. The forty-four-year-old singer shared these personal insights during an interview with E! News on Monday at the red carpet event for The Voice season thirty premiere.

Parenting Through Junior High Challenges

The music artist described the current social landscape for preteens as particularly tough, noting that navigating friendships and conflicts at that age is a significant hurdle. She explained that River is currently experiencing these struggles firsthand, which has prompted Clarkson to offer guidance and support to help her daughter cope with the emotional complexities of growing up.

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Clarkson revealed that her advice often proves accurate when situations unfold exactly as she predicted. She recounted instances where her children returned to her after ignoring her suggestions, only to realize that following her initial counsel would have prevented unnecessary stress or conflict.

Despite being a progressive parent who encourages independence, Clarkson maintains that making mistakes is a natural part of development. She explicitly tells her children that errors are acceptable and does not engage in lecturing them after they face consequences for their choices.

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Supporting Children After Tragic Loss

This focus on stability comes as Clarkson continues to navigate life after the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who passed away in August two thousand twenty-five at the age of forty-eight. His passing followed a three-year battle with melanoma, a tragedy that deeply impacted the family structure and daily routines of her children.

Blackstock died on August seventh, two thousand twenty-five, surrounded by family after a courageous fight against cancer. An obituary shared by Butte Funeral Home highlighted his bravery, while a statement from the family expressed profound sadness and requested privacy during this incredibly difficult period for everyone involved.

Just one day before the announcement of his death, Clarkson had taken to Instagram to inform fans that the remainder of her Las Vegas residency concerts scheduled for August two thousand twenty-five were postponed. This sudden change allowed her to prioritize family matters during the final days of her former partner's life.

Steady Presence Amidst Family Grief

Following Blackstock's death, sources indicated that Clarkson remained grounded despite being heartbroken for her son Remington, who is ten years old, and River. Insiders noted that she refused to fall apart publicly, instead focusing on creating a steady and loving environment for her kids to mitigate the confusion and pain of losing their father.

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In October, it was revealed that Clarkson chose not to date new partners out of consideration for her children's emotional well-being. She explained on the Las Culturistas podcast that introducing a new relationship at this time might disrupt their healing process, preferring to keep their lives as predictable and secure as possible.

She emphasized that maintaining a relationship requires giving up significant personal time, a sacrifice she is currently unwilling to make. Clarkson stated that she loves her current lifestyle, which allows her to avoid exhaustion and fully dedicate her energy to her career and her children.

Professional Return and Public Appearances

Clarkson has recently resumed public performances, returning to the stage last month in Las Vegas after addressing a viral dispute with a Brooklyn shop. She performed for a crowd during a corporate event held at Allegiant Stadium, showcasing her continued commitment to her musical career amidst personal changes.

Her professional journey includes recent major shifts, such as her decision in February to leave her NBC talk show after seven successful seasons. These career moves demonstrate her ability to balance high-profile entertainment responsibilities with the demands of single motherhood and family legacy.