Kelly Clarkson Says Goodbye to The Kelly Clarkson Show, Citing Her Children

Kelly Clarkson announced her farewell to her daytime talk show, crediting her children as both the reason she launched it and the reason it is ending.

Kelly Clarkson said goodbye to The Kelly Clarkson Show on the Monday, August 31 episode of her daytime program, and she made clear that her children played a central role in the decision. Clarkson, the show's host, told her audience that her kids have always come first in her life and that they were a big reason she created the show. She added that they are also a big reason it is time to end it.

The farewell was delivered directly on air, giving viewers the clearest explanation yet of why the daytime series is coming to a close. Clarkson framed the decision as a personal one rooted in family rather than in the show's performance.

Also read Kelly Clarkson Congratulates Carson Daly on New Saturday TODAY Anchor Role During The Voice Live Show

Kelly Clarkson Ties Her Show Exit to Her Children

Kelly Clarkson said her children have always been her first priority, and that they were the main motivation for launching the program. She said that same family commitment is now the reason she is stepping away from the show.

Clarkson also spoke warmly about her kids, saying she loves them very much. She said they are much cooler than she is, and she joked that this suggests she is doing a good job as a mother.

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Clarkson Describes Strategy Talks With Her Team

Kelly Clarkson said the conversations she is having with her team right now are focused on strategy. One key point is making sure she releases something a little bit new about herself each week, so audiences see a different side of her.

Clarkson contrasted this approach with making an album, explaining that the show is a very different scenario and a different side of her artistically. She said that in the studio and on tour, she can create through other avenues, while a competition requires planning and deliberate choices.

She described the work as something that needs a bit of strategy, comparing it to a giant board game that she and her team are playing. Clarkson said that is largely what she discusses with them at the moment.

Holiday Ice Skating Photo Shows Family Time After Blackstock Death

Kelly Clarkson is making holiday memories with her two children, River Rose and Remington, following the untimely death of their father, Brandon Blackstock. The family's recent activities show a focus on time together during the season.

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On Sunday, November 30, Clarkson shared a group photo from a rink on Instagram, captioned Ice skating at 30 Rock with the family, with a checkmark emoji. The post showed the family together at the rink, and Clarkson used the image to highlight the outing.

Clarkson said her children were not nervous and were simply having a good time, excited to be there and excited to show people what they want to do for a living. She described the group as a fun team, adding that she has some young ones of her own on the team as well.

Clarkson's Team Adds a Former Artist for Y2K Night

Clarkson's team on The Voice will add an extra member for round two of Y2K Night, which the teams are set to perform next week. The additional member is a previously eliminated artist who is returning to the competition.

Clarkson returned to the coaches' panel of The Voice in seasons 16 through 21 and in season 23, and she also won two more times during her coaching run. The return of the eliminated artist gives her team another competitor as the round moves forward.