Kelly Brook Warns Women After Russell Brand Sentences

Former model Kelly Brook says her close friends were among Russell Brand's victims and urges women to stay away from him after his decade‑plus jail term for rape and sexual assault.

Former glamour model Kelly Brook openly criticised former comedian Russell Brand on ITV's Loose Women, saying her close friends were among the men who committed sexual assault against Brand during 2004‑2009, and urging women to avoid him after he was jailed for more than ten years.

Brand's Criminal Conviction and New Jail Term

Brand, 51, was convicted last week of raping a fan and sexually assaulting three women, with the court sentencing him to 10 years and 9 months in prison. The judge noted the incidents took place over a five‑year period and highlighted Brand's repeated pattern of predatory behavior.

Also read Megyn Kelly expresses ‘outrage’ over convicted rapist Russell Brand’s ‘insane’ 10-year prison sentence

Brook's Personal Warning to Women in Showbiz

During the interview, Brook recalled warning a young female performer on camera, telling her to stay away from Brand. She explained that she had only known of his notoriety as a "ladies man" before the allegations emerged, and that her advice was grounded in protecting the industry's newcomers.

Friends Among the Survivors and Brook's Support Role

Brook said she has close friends who were attacked by Brand, describing their trauma as "disturbing". She added that she has spoken with each of them privately, encouraging them to speak out. Brook expressed relief that the victims have finally received justice, noting that "multiple women coming forward gives the victims a chance to see what happened."

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The Impact on TV and Live Events

Brand's actions have reverberated across British television. Lorraine Kelly, who was touched by Brand during a 2007 episode of The Graham Norton Show, said she felt uncomfortable after the incident and has spoken publicly about the experience. Other broadcasters like Vanessa Feltz have also described Brand as intimidating during interviews. The findings of the Dispatches investigation prompted ITV to review its policies on guest safety.

What Lies Ahead for Brand's Record

With Brand's 10‑year sentence set to run until 2034, the entertainment community now urges a re‑evaluation of talent vetting processes. Brook maintains that future hosts should be screened for past allegations, and that the industry ought to ensure a safer environment for performers. Her comments come as the legal system continues to hold powerful figures accountable for past sexual misconduct.