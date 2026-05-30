Kelly Brook Shares Gym Routine in Bikini During St Tropez Wellness Retreat

Kelly Brook, 46, shares a video of herself working out in a blue and white bikini at a hotel gym in St Tropez, enjoying a wellness retreat with husband Jeremy Parisi.

Kelly Brook has shared a clever way to keep cool while working out during a sun-soaked holiday: lifting weights in a bikini. The 46-year-old TV personality posted a video of herself wearing a pretty blue and white bikini, performing squats and lifting weights in a hotel gym in St Tropez .

The makeup-free star is enjoying a stay at a wellness retreat on the French Riviera with her husband Jeremy Parisi, offering fans a glimpse into their glamorous getaway. The couple, who married in July 2022, have been soaking up the sun and indulging in healthy meals, as seen in Kelly's sporty clip and plates of delicious-looking salads. In the caption, she called it a glamorous week of wellness, alongside a sweet selfie with Jeremy over lunch.

Posing outside the luxury retreat, Kelly wore a yellow cover-up that showed off her toned legs, paired with sandals and a raffia bag. This video captures her innovative approach to staying fit while on vacation, combining exercise with vacation style. The couple was spotted enjoying the summer in St Tropez days after Jeremy's 41st birthday. Kelly showed off her curves in a blue and white floral swimsuit, while Jeremy wore orange swim shorts for a dip in the sea.

The fresh-faced star opted for a makeup-free look, her brunette hair pulled back into a ponytail. They looked deeply in love, engaging in a tactile display while wading in the water. Besides celebrating Jeremy's birthday, they also marked the 11th anniversary of their meeting.

Earlier in the week, Kelly stunned in a patterned bikini for Instagram photos, looking incredible in a brown and white two-piece from Next as she soaked up the sun at the luxury 5-star hotel Les Roches Blanches in Cassis. She sat on the edge of an infinity pool overlooking the ocean, beaming for a selfie with her sunglasses on her head. Jeremy relaxed by the pool, showing off his chiseled abs, while Kelly swam in the sea.

The couple also visited a vineyard to sip wine, with Kelly looking stylish in a white oversized shirt tucked into blue denim shorts, and Jeremy in a brown polo shirt and trousers. She captioned a photo, 41 and still a Hun @jeremyparisi. This trip follows a romantic getaway on the Amalfi Coast last month, where Kelly showcased her curves in a plunging swimsuit and celebrated 11 years with Jeremy.

She wrote about marrying an Italian and spending Easter weekend in their favorite place with favorite things. During that trip, they took a cooking class together, wearing matching aprons and making different styles of pasta in the mountains. Kelly noted they celebrated 11 years together with cooking classes in Italy. Throughout her posts, Kelly emphasizes the balance of relaxation, exercise, and quality time with her husband, all while maintaining her fitness routine even on holiday.

Her bikini workout video has inspired fans to stay active in style, proving that you don't need a full gym outfit to break a sweat. The couple's French Riviera retreat highlights their love for wellness, luxury, and each other, offering a perfect blend of vacation and healthy living. Kelly's transparency about her workouts and diet encourages others to prioritize health even during leisure time, making her a relatable role model for fitness enthusiasts everywhere





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Kelly Brook Workout Bikini St Tropez Wellness Retreat

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Kelly Brook Keeps Cool in Bikini While Working Out on St Tropez HolidayKelly Brook shares her clever way to stay cool while exercising in the gym during her sun-soaked holiday in St Tropez - by lifting weights in her bikini. The TV personality, 46, enjoyed a wellness retreat with husband Jeremy Parisi, filled with exercise, healthy meals, and relaxation.

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