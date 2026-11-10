Kelly Brook Says She Warned Women About Russell Brand

Kelly Brook says she warned young women about Russell Brand after his jail term. Lorraine Kelly and Vanessa Feltz also recall uncomfortable TV encounters with him.

Kelly Brook has said that close friends of hers were among the women attacked by Russell Brand, and she claims she warned young women in the showbiz industry to stay away from him. The comments came on ITV's Loose Women on Tuesday, days after Brand, 51, was jailed for more than ten years. He had been convicted of raping one of his fans and sexually assaulting three other women between 2004 and 2009.

Brand's conviction and sentence have prompted a number of well-known women to revisit their past dealings with him. Brook, Lorraine Kelly and Vanessa Feltz have each described how they experienced Brand during television appearances, and each now says the behaviour should have been challenged at the time.

Also read Megyn Kelly Questions Russell Brand's 10-Year Prison Sentence as Disparities Spark Debate

Kelly Brook Says Friends Were Among Brand's Victims

Kelly Brook told Loose Women that she has friends who were attacked by Russell Brand, and she said it was disturbing to see what had happened over the past year. She said she was happy for Brand's victims to have received justice in the way they have.

Brook said she had spoken with women who were in situations involving Brand and asked them why they had not said anything. She described one woman who told her that she had thought she was the only one and had not realised otherwise. Brook said it is only when multiple women come forward and share their stories that people realise what has happened to them.

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Brook was interviewed by Brand in 2006 on MTV while promoting her film Survival Island. She said Brand was known as a ladies man, and she recalled turning to a young woman on camera and telling her to stay away from him. Brook said she did not know about any allegations at that time, but she knew he was someone to be wary of.

Brook explained that she was in long-term relationships with high-profile people during that period, which she described as a protective, coping mechanism. At the time she was engaged to American actor Billy Zane, whom she had met on the set of Survival Island. She also acknowledged that she had been aware of Brand's reputation and said language back then was very different.

Lorraine Kelly Recalls Uncomfortable Graham Norton Moment

Lorraine Kelly said she felt uncomfortable when Russell Brand touched her thigh and then made a derogatory remark during a 2007 appearance on The Graham Norton Show. She shared her memory of the encounter on her ITV chat show in 2023, following the release of the Dispatches documentary, which investigated allegations of rape and sexual assault against Brand.

In the clip, Brand was asked about his movie work before he touched Lorraine Kelly's thigh and exclaimed about her suspenders. He then said he had taken off more than he could chew and was out of his depth. Lorraine Kelly and Graham Norton both laughed before Brand made a further offensive remark about her.

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Lorraine Kelly said she had laughed along because everyone else was laughing and because it was the comedian's shtick. Looking back 16 years later, she said she had felt uncomfortable and that she probably would have said something at the time. She also said that she had interviewed Brand many times when he was in the public eye, and that she usually saw the charming and flirty side of him.

Vanessa Feltz Describes Scary 2006 Chat Show Interview

Vanessa Feltz has said that she found Russell Brand scary and intimidating when she appeared on his MTV chat show, 1 Leicester Square, in 2006. She described the exchange as deeply uncomfortable for her.

During the conversation, Brand continued to ask whether he could have it off with Vanessa Feltz's two daughters. Feltz's account adds to a growing list of accounts from women who worked with Brand on television and say they were left unsettled by his conduct on set.