Gilmore Girls Star Kelly Bishop Publishes First Novel Broad Appeal in Fall 2027

Kelly Bishop, who played Emily Gilmore, releases her debut novel Broad Appeal in Fall 2027. The book explores aging and friendship through the story of Roz and her roommates.

Kelly Bishop, the Emmy-nominated actress celebrated for her iconic role as Emily Gilmore in the beloved television series Gilmore Girls, is officially transitioning from the screen to the page. Her literary debut, titled Broad Appeal, is confirmed for release in the Fall of 2027 through the prestigious publishing house William Morrow. This announcement marks a significant new chapter for Bishop, who previously captivated audiences as the family matriarch during the original seven-season run of the show and its successful 2016 Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life.

The narrative of Broad Appeal centers on Roz, a woman in her late seventies whose comfortable life in New York City's Upper West Side is suddenly upended. Rising housing costs threaten her ability to keep the apartment she has loved for years, forcing her to seek alternative living arrangements to avoid eviction. Rather than lose her home, Roz takes on three roommates who gradually evolve from mere cohabitants into a deeply bonded chosen family over the course of the story.

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These new roommates introduce complex and diverse dynamics to Roz's daily existence. The group includes her eccentric entomologist sister-in-law, a former trophy wife who is rebuilding her life after a severe financial disaster, and a spirited dance teacher. Roz meets this last character while they are both protesting gentrification in Spanish Harlem, adding a layer of social activism to their budding friendship.

The novel draws stylistic comparisons to cultural touchstones like Sex and the City and The Golden Girls, offering a mix of tongue-in-cheek humor and the spice of later-life romance and drama. William Morrow describes the book as sharply witty and often intense, focusing heavily on the complexities of human relationships. The publisher notes that the story explores a phase of life that is not frequently delved into in modern fiction.

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Bishop co-wrote the novel with Ali Rosen, a New York Times bestselling author, to bring this unique story to life. The collaboration aims to blend the witty banter found in classic sitcoms with more contemporary themes of aging and community. Bishop previously demonstrated her storytelling prowess with her 2024 memoir, The Third Gilmore Girl, which proved her to be a natural talent with her own distinct voice.

Before her fame as Emily Gilmore, Bishop established a distinguished career, winning a Tony Award for originating the role of Sheila in A Chorus Line. She also played Marjorie Houseman in the film Dirty Dancing and later appeared as Fanny Flowers in Bunheads from 2012 to 2013. These experiences provide a rich background for her new literary project, allowing her to mine themes of friendship, heartbreak, and humor.

Bishop has expressed deep excitement about tackling stories about women in later stages of life. She stated that she has always believed growing older does not mean growing smaller. She believes that her charm and ability to uncover unexpected emotions serve as a strong foundation for storytelling that resonates with adult readers.

The novel allows the core characters to deepen their bonds through shared challenges and proximity. The story of four separate characters brings the theme of found family to the forefront of the narrative. Bishop's debut novel promises to offer a fresh perspective on the experiences of women navigating their seventies and beyond.