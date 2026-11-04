Kellogg's Removes Whole Rice From Cereal Due to Weather and Allergen Concerns

Kellogg's replaces whole rice with flour in Rice Krispies and Coco Pops, citing weather issues. The change introduces wheat gluten, affecting those with allergies.

Kellogg has officially removed whole rice grains from its flagship Rice Krispies and Coco Pops cereal lines. The manufacturer cited changing weather conditions as the primary driver for this significant recipe alteration. Flooding and severe storms in key growing regions have disrupted the supply of high-quality whole grains.

Recipe Changes Replace Whole Grain With Flour

Rice Krispies, famous for its snap, crackle, and pop slogan, is now formulated using rice flour instead of whole rice grains. Coco Pops has been updated to contain a blend of rice flour and corn flour. These modifications replace the original whole grain ingredients that consumers have long associated with these breakfast staples.

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The change aims to ensure consistent product quality despite volatile agricultural conditions. Kellogg sources its rice from Arkansas, California, and Louisiana. These areas have experienced significant weather disruptions in recent years, impacting the availability of suitable whole grains for cereal production.

Allergen Status Shifts Due To Wheat Gluten

A critical aspect of this reformulation is the introduction of wheat gluten into both products. The new recipes contain wheat gluten, which means the cereals are no longer suitable for shoppers with a wheat allergy or coeliac disease. Previously, the products were only labelled with may contain gluten warnings due to shared factory equipment.

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Under the new formulas, wheat must be declared as a direct ingredient. This requirement means wheat is now highlighted in bold within the ingredients list on packaging. Kellogg states that both cereals now carry prominent labelling on their packs to alert consumers to this significant allergen change.

Company Defends Quality Despite Declining Sales

A Kellogg spokesman stated that the updated recipes were made using corn flour and rice flour. The company claims this change helps maintain consistent quality during difficult weather conditions. They acknowledged that even small changes to a much-loved product can feel noticeable to loyal customers.

The company stated they approached this reformulation with careful consideration. The updated recipes have been assessed for taste, appearance, and texture. Kellogg asserts it is continuing to listen closely to consumer feedback regarding the new formulations. The firm emphasizes that the cereals remain non-HFSS, meaning they are not high in fat, salt, or sugar.

Health Profile And Market Reaction

Kellogg maintains that the cereals contain no artificial colours, flavours, or sweeteners. The nutritional profile regarding fibre, Vitamin D, and iron remains unchanged from the previous versions. Despite these assurances, the reformulation coincides with a period of declining sales for Rice Krispies.

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The Grocer trade magazine reports that sales volume and value for Rice Krispies are down. Their Top Products Survey 2026, scheduled for release next month, will likely highlight these trends. The combination of allergen changes and shifting consumer preferences presents a complex challenge for the brand moving forward.