Former Bachelor contestant Kelley Flanagan opens up about her two-year dating hiatus, the emotional toll of her relationship with Peter Weber, and her journey to mental stability.

Kelley Flanagan, the 34-year-old attorney and former contestant on The Bachelor, has shared a deeply personal account of her emotional journey over the past two years, revealing why she stepped away from the dating scene. Speaking on a Sunday broadcast on November 22, Flanagan explained that her hiatus began after discovering her partner was cheating, followed closely by the devastating loss of her father. This combination of heartbreak and grief left her feeling mentally unstable, a rare state for the reality television personality known for her composed demeanor.

The Catalyst for Dating Hiatus

Flanagan recounted that she had not been on a single date in nearly two years, a period defined by survival rather than living. She described a routine that involved merely waking up, completing necessary tasks, and going to bed, devoid of any emotional engagement. During this time, her mental capacity was entirely consumed by grief and the aftermath of betrayal, leaving no room for the vulnerability required to start new relationships or explore unfamiliar social environments.

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The former attorney noted that her friends frequently asked if she was seeing anyone, but she lacked the energy to participate in the modern dating world. She described her emotional state as a glass that was already full to the brim, fearing that even minor stressors could cause it to overflow. This realization led her to prioritize her internal stability over external connections, choosing to withdraw into a comfort zone that allowed her to begin the slow process of recovery.

Therapeutic Activities and Personal Rebuilding

To rebuild her sense of self, Flanagan immersed herself in various therapeutic hobbies that helped ground her and restore her mental clarity. She focused on astrology, interior design, and gardening, which provided a structured outlet for her creativity and a way to connect with nature. These activities were not merely pastimes but essential tools for healing, allowing her to regain a sense of control and purpose during a period where she felt she was merely existing.

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One significant project involved helping her brother redesign his living space, which gave her a tangible way to contribute to her family while working through her emotions. Additionally, she created an entire orchard at her mother's house, a labor-intensive endeavor that required patience and care. Alongside these physical projects, Flanagan engaged in long bike rides and listened to astrology podcasts, gradually noticing a shift in her mindset as she started to feel like herself again.

Current Relationship Status and Social Presence

Despite her hiatus from dating, Flanagan remains on good terms with Peter Weber, the former Bachelor star with whom she had a high-profile relationship during season 24. The two have been seen attending festivals together, including Coachella and Revolve, showcasing a comfortable and friendly dynamic that has persisted since their split. Weber, 33, shared an Instagram Story video on Saturday, April 12, featuring himself, Flanagan, and a friend, which highlighted their continued bond and mutual support in their personal lives.

Flanagan's social media captions have also served as a platform for her healing narrative, offering advice to others navigating similar struggles. In one post, she addressed individuals heading home single, affirming that finding peace first is never wasted time. She elaborated on the draining nature of her past relationship with a narcissist, emphasizing that while recovery takes time, inner peace is ultimately achievable and worth the wait.

Balancing Future Goals with Present Stability

Now that Flanagan has cultivated a sense of peace, she faces the challenge of re-entering the dating pool without disrupting the stability she has worked hard to achieve. While she unequivocally states her desire to get married and have children, she is cautious about allowing a new partner to introduce chaos into her life. The fear of losing the serenity she has found is a significant factor in her hesitation to pursue new romantic connections.

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Flanagan's current struggle lies in the tension between her long-term desires for family and her short-term need for emotional safety. She acknowledges that finding her person is important, but she refuses to compromise the mental health benefits she has gained over the last two years. Her approach reflects a mature perspective on modern dating, where personal well-being is prioritized over the pressure to find a partner quickly, ensuring that any future relationship is built on a foundation of stability rather than desperation.