Kellen Moore Embraces New Orleans Saints Head Coaching Role

Newly appointed New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, a 36-year-old with extensive NFL experience as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, is ready to lead the franchise. Despite his young age, Moore believes his background and experiences have prepared him for the challenge. He expresses high regard for current quarterback Derek Carr but stops short of guaranteeing his starting position in 2025. Comparisons are drawn between Moore and Sean Payton, the Saints' most successful coach, but Moore emphasizes his own approach to coaching and his commitment to adapting schemes to his players' strengths.

Kellen Moore , at 36, takes over as head coach of the New Orleans Saints , a position many might consider too young for such a high-pressure job. Moore, though, believes his upbringing as a coach's son and his extensive experience in the NFL , including stints as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, and Philadelphia Eagles, have adequately prepared him.

Moore expressed high regard for current Saints quarterback Derek Carr, acknowledging his talent and accomplishments but stopping short of guaranteeing he'll be the starter in 2025. Comparisons are inevitable between Moore and Sean Payton, the Saints' most successful coach, who led the team to their only Super Bowl victory in 2009. Both played quarterback in college, shared experience as NFL quarterbacks coaches and offensive coordinators, and began their head coaching careers in New Orleans. While Moore carries the weight of Payton's legacy, he also emphasizes the importance of adapting schemes and play calls to the strengths of his players, suggesting a willingness to forge his own path. Moore's journey to the head coaching position began with a desire to follow in the footsteps of his father, a lifelong high school coach. His NFL playing career, primarily as a backup quarterback, culminated in a transition to coaching in 2018. Moore believes in connecting with players on a personal level, helping them achieve their potential. He sees his recent experiences with the Chargers and Eagles as opportunities to push his boundaries and grow as a coach. Despite the success he enjoyed in Philadelphia, Moore found the opportunity with the Saints too compelling to resist. He has long admired the Saints from afar and is eager to make an impact in a city that he now considers home





