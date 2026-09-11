Jason and Kylie Kelce discuss thier differing preferences for their daughters' sports, with Kylie favoring field hockey and Jason suggesting ice hockey, while revealing a humorous oBjection to swimming.

Divergent Parenting Philosophies in the Kelce Household

Jason and Kylie Kelce have openly shared their differing perspectives on the athletic pursuits of thier four daughters during a recent appearance on the podcast Not Gonna Lie. The couple, who are parents to Ella, Chloe, Wyatt,and Bennett, revealed that they have distinct visions for thier children's involvement in organized sports. While Jason, a former Philadelphia Eagles star, leans toward traditional winter sports, Kylie, a former competitive field hockey player, holds a strong personal preference for summer field athletics. These insights emerged from a conversation with WNBA star Caitlin Clark ,which provided a platform for Kylie to discuss her parenting approach and her hopes for her family's future activities. The discussion highlighted the nuanced ways parents navigate thier own athletic histories while allowing their children to explore new interests.

Kylie Kelce explicitly stated that she would love for her daughters to take up field hockey, citing her own background playing the sport at Cabrini University. She described this desire as selfish,acknowledging that it stems from her personal connection to the game and her experience coaching it. In contrast, Jason has expressed a powerful interest in his daughters trying ice hockey, likely influenced by his own athletic background and the physical nature of the sport. This divergence in preference illustrates how parents often project their own sporting legacies onto their children, even when the children have not yet shown a clear inclination toward either discipline. The Kelces have noted that while they encourage participation, they are currently allowing their daughters to explore various options without forcing a specific path.

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Current Athletic Involvement and Future Aspirations

The Kelce daughters have already begun to dabble in organized athletics,with the older two children, Ella and Chloe, starting soccer. kylie believes that soccer is an excellent introduction to team dynamics and physical exertion,noting that it helps develop field awareness and teaches children how to exert themselves fully in a competitive environment. She humorously described the sport as a method to blow the stink off oneself while chasing down the ball. additionally, the family has experimented with gymnastics, although Kylie joked that this endeavor might be brief-lived due to the children's growing size. She affectionately referred to the girls becoming enormous,using the term positively to highlight their healthy development. The family too sent the children to basketball camp, a decision encouraged by their nanny, who has a background in the sport and is passionate about getting kids involved in athletics.

Regarding their youngest child, three-year-old Bennett, Kylie revealed that the toddler has not yet displayed an interest in organized sports. Describing her as an old soul, Kylie noted that Bennett prefers wearing strings of pearls over engaging in athletic activities. Despite this, the family remains open to introducing her to sports as she grows. Jason has suggested that the family take the girls to live basketball games to help build excitement for the sport, following advice from Caitlin Clark. This approach aims to foster a natural enthusiasm for athletics rather than forcing participation. The family's strategy seems to balance structure with flexibility,allowing the children to discover their own preferences while providing them with diverse opportunities to learn and grow through physical activity.

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A Unique Objection to Swimming

In a humorous and unexpected revelation, Kylie Kelce disclosed that swimming is the one sport she actively discourages her daughters from pursuing. She acknowledged that this stance might upset members of the swimming community, joking that she is going to piss off a whole group of individuals. Though, she clarified that her objection isn't based on any negative view of the athletes or the sport itself. instead, her reasoning is entirely self-centered and related to the spectator experiance. Kylie explained that she dreads haVing to sit in a hot pool area and smell strongly of chlorine after the event, even if she not once enters the water herself. this anecdote underscores the playful and candid nature of the Kelces' public sharing of their family life.

The discussion also touched on the broader context of their parenting choices. Kylie emphasized that she has never expressed similar objections to cheerleading,isolating her criticism solely to the sensory experiance of swimming competitions. Her admission adds a layer of relatable humor to the conversation, showing that even high-profile parents have quirky, personal boundaries. The Kelces have been careful about how much of their children's lives they share publicly, balancing openness with privacy. This unique perspective on swimming serves as a lighthearted counterpoint to the more serious discussions about sports development and athletic training. it highlights the myriad factors that influence parental decisions, ranging from deep-seated personal experiences to simple preferences for comfort and cleanliness.