Kelce and Swift Enjoy NBA Game; Floods, Stolen Car, and Shooting in Columbus

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift attended an NBA game, with Kelce's beer-chugging moment sparking debate. Unrelated incidents in Columbus included flood rescues, a stolen car in a pond, and a shooting. Breeze Airways marked its fifth anniversary with a promotional offer.

In a fun-filled date night, Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce and his fiancée, singer Taylor Swift , attended the NBA Eastern Conference Finals game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers .

The couple was courtside, with Kelce showing off his beer-chugging skills, which sparked a lighthearted debate about sportsmanship and class. Despite the Cavaliers' loss, the evening was filled with camaraderie and affection between the couple, who got engaged last year.

Meanwhile, in unrelated news, rising floodwaters in Columbus led to several vehicle rescues, a stolen car was found in a pond, and a shooting left one person critically injured. Breeze Airways also celebrated its fifth anniversary with a promotional offer





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Sports Local News Taylor Swift Travis Kelce NBA Cleveland Cavaliers New York Knicks Beer Chug Flood Rescues Stolen Car Shooting Breeze Airways

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