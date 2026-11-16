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Keke Palmer Shines in Metallic Gold Pumps at 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards

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Keke Palmer Shines in Metallic Gold Pumps at 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards
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The actress wore a semi-casual top and pants with a striking pair of metallic gold pumps.

made an appearance at the 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles. The “Nope” actress wore a semi-casual outfit for the occasion, sporting a corset top with floral-patterned trousers and a striking pair of metallic gold pointed-toe pumps that added a touch of elegance to the otherwise played-down look.

Palmer’s outfit was chic but also meshed well with the Kids’ Choice Awards quirky, childlike atmosphere. She sported a form-fitted magenta top and accessorized heavily, wearing multiple statement rings and bracelets on both hands, a sparkling chain-link necklace, thick silver hoop earrings, and a pair of studded sunglasses. Her pants were quite eye-catching and slightly eccentric, white trousers embellished with nature motifs including images of birds, branches, and flowers.

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Some of the gold hues found throughout Palmer’s pants paired well with her footwear. The actress wore platform pumps with a pointed toe and slim, stiletto heel with a glossy, reflective texture in a deep shade of gold. Camila Cabello Embellishes Paris Texas' Lidia Mules with Rosary Anklet at the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards Palmer is clearly a fan of gold footwear, having been spotted in gold heels multiple times this year alone.

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Back in June, while attending the, she was seen in a pair of Aquazzura’s So Nude Sandal 105 in gold, a slingback stiletto made from a soft-gold specchio material with an ultra-slim, almost imperceptible toe strap. Earlier in November, she wore another pair of Aquazzura shoes, this time opting forKeke Palmer at 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards held at The American Museum of Natural History on November 02, 2026 in New York, New York.

The Kids’ Choice Awards are a longstanding hallmark of the Nickelodeon network where the brand’s young viewers are invited to vote for nominees across television, movies, and pop culture in general. Winners receive statues of orange blimps adorned with white Nickelodeon lettering. This year, Palmer attended as a presenter.

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