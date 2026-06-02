Keke Palmer's Los Angeles Home Inspired by Full House: A Modern Sanctuary with a Luxe Twist

Keke Palmer shares how her Los Angeles home, designed with Rylston Road Interiors, channels the communal warmth of Full House while incorporating luxury. The house is a shared space for her son, sisters, and their families, reflecting her vision of a calming and supportive sanctuary.

Actress and multi-talented entertainer Keke Palmer recently offered an intimate look into her Los Angeles home, a space she intentionally designed to echo the warm, communal energy of the beloved 1980s sitcom Full House while infusing it with modern luxury.

In describing the residence, Palmer drew a direct parallel to the Tanner family's iconic house, noting a key difference: Instead of three uncles, her home is shared with three aunts, highlighting the matriarchal structure of her household. Her vision was centered on creating an environment that feels calming, supportive, and unapologetically homey. She emphasized a philosophy that the value of the home supports the people within it, aiming for a balance of high-end aesthetics and profound comfort.

The interior design was brought to life by Michele Booth of Rylston Road Interiors, in collaboration with designer Anna Viola. Booth explained that the home is a direct reflection of Palmer's own personality-grounded, expressive, and effortlessly warm. The designers' goal was to craft a dynamic, layered space that also serves as a true sanctuary, allowing Palmer to fully relax and connect with her close circle of friends and family.

The household includes Palmer and her young son, Leodis, who was born in February 2023. Additionally, her two sisters and their children also reside in the home, fostering the bustling, intergenerational vibe that Palmer sought. This multi-family arrangement reinforces the home's role as a central hub for love, support, and shared experiences. The news also briefly notes Palmer's rising profile in film, with her upcoming crime comedy generating strong reviews and near-perfect scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Furthermore, her history of becoming a meme-able internet star is mentioned, underscoring her cultural relevance beyond this personal home reveal. The collection of other entertainment headlines, such as updates on projects involving Anna Kendrick, Holt McCallany, Scarlett Johansson, and others, appears to be navigational or boilerplate content from the original source and is not part of the substantive story about Palmer's home.

Therefore, the core narrative focuses solely on Palmer's design inspiration, the home's familial function, and the professional insights from her design team





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Keke Palmer Full House Home Design Interior Design Los Angeles Family Home Rylston Road Interiors Michele Booth Celebrity Homes Luxury

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bald eagles spotted nesting in Los Angeles CountyTwo bald eagles were spotted nesting in Los Angeles County on Saturday, marking another instance in what wildlife officials are calling an "inspiring comeback" in the area.

Read more »

Spencer Pratt Renounces 9/11 Conspiracy Theories, Cites Negligence, and Runs for Los Angeles MayorReality TV star Spencer Pratt, now a candidate for Los Angeles mayor, reflects on his past promotion of 9/11 conspiracy theories and explains why he now believes the attacks resulted from governmental negligence rather than an inside job. He shares how personal experiences with wildfires and a lifetime of public scrutiny have shaped his political perspective.

Read more »

Your last-minute guide to the Los Angeles city attorney, controller electionsThe races for Los Angeles city attorney and city controller have become just as contentious as the battle for L.A. mayor.

Read more »

Judge denies Bill Cosby's request for a new trial in Los Angeles CountyAn L.A. County Superior Court judge denied Bill Cosby's request for a new trial after a jury found he was liable for $19 million in damages in a sex assault case.

Read more »