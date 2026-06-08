Keke Palmer Channels Y2K R&B Glamour in Gold Aquazzura Sandals at Tribeca

The “I Love Boosters” star paired Aquazzura's gold So Nude sandals with a corseted Sergio Hudson denim dress for her “DivaGurl” event at Tribeca.

’s So Nude Sandal 105 in gold. The barely-there stiletto, made with shiny soft-gold specchio material, featured a slim strap across the toes, an elastic slingback strap and a 105 mm heel.

The silhouette retails for $850 and is also currently available in black suede, a matte pink leather and a mirror-finish silver. Kim Kardashian Sticks With Gucci Horsebit Heels as Khloé Goes Barely There in Gianvito Rossi at the Monaco Grand Prix. The dress featured wide straps, a corseted bodice, visible topstitching and a front zipper in gold that ran all the way down the center of the piece, which complemented the metallic sheen of her sandals.

She kept her jewelry gold as well, opting for several pieces from David Yurman. Palmer finished the styling with copper curls gathered high, small blue hair accents and a glossy neutral lip. The look was styled by Molly Dickson. The Tribeca appearance also continued Palmer’s recent run of high-shine heels.

Last month, while promoting Boots Riley’s “I Love Boosters” in New York, she moved throughin one day: Christian Louboutin’s caged Gold Deck 100 Specchio PVC pumps, black patent mules and metallic peep-toe slingbacks. Two days later, she choseThe choice fit cleanly into the “DivaGurl” mood without turning the look into costume. Palmer created and produced the KeyTV mockumentary, which plays with the behind-the-scenes drama and mythology of early-2000s R&B girl groups.

The gold sandals picked up that era’s red carpet language through a minimal shape, closer to a grown-up take on the glossy stilettos and denim-heavy styling that defined much of the period’s pop and R&B imagery. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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