Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Spark Dating Rumors After Brooklyn Dinner Date

Keke Palmer and Hot Ones host Sean Evans have been spotted on a dinner date, reigniting speculation about a romantic relationship following their flirtatious podcast appearance and a memorable on-air kiss.

Keke Palmer has sparked speculation about a potential romantic connection with Hot Ones host Sean Evans following reports of a recent dinner date in Brooklyn.

According to TMZ, the two were seen dining at the upscale Italian restaurant Lucali on Friday night. Photographs obtained by the outlet show Evans, 40, engaged in conversation at his table with a woman witnesses identified as Palmer, 32, though she was mostly pictured from the back. Representatives for both Palmer and Evans have been contacted for comment but have not yet responded.

The outing arrives on the heels of their playful and flirtatious appearance together on the May 26 episode of Palmer's podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, where their chemistry was on full display. This interaction builds on a moment from September of last year when Palmer appeared on Hot Ones and surprised Evans with a kiss on the lips at the end of the segment, an act that immediately fueled ongoing fan rumors about a possible romance.

During the recent podcast episode, Palmer playfully introduced Evans as her "potential future suitor," and the two participated in a game of Twister, further highlighting their lighthearted rapport. Their connection also took on a nostalgic, personal dimension when Palmer's mother, Sharon Palmer, joined the discussion. She reflected on their differing upbringings, noting that Evans grew up in the affluent Chicago suburb of Evanston while Palmer was raised in the lower-income towns of Harvey and Robbins, Illinois.

She described it as a "great moment" to see them interacting so well, acknowledging that their social circles would not have traditionally overlapped. A witness from the dinner date reported that Palmer and Evans talked for over an hour and a half, appearing deeply engaged with one another.

While no overt physical affection was observed, the source emphasized that the meeting seemed more serious than a casual hangout and described Evans as looking "smitten" with the actress, known for her roles in Nope and other projects. The dating speculation emerges against the backdrop of both personalities' recent personal histories. Palmer shares a three-year-old son, Leodis, with former partner Darius Jackson; their relationship ended in 2023 after Palmer accused Jackson of abuse.

Evans, meanwhile, was previously in a relationship with adult film actress Melissa Stratton before their breakup earlier this year. Their ongoing playful dynamic, which began with that memorable Hot Ones kiss and has continued through podcast collaborations and now a reported date, has kept fans and media outlets closely watching for any confirmation of a deeper relationship.

Neither party has officially addressed the dating rumors, leaving the nature of their connection open to interpretation as observers continue to analyze their interactions and the significance of their recent public appearance together





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