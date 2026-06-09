Keith Urban's Post-Divorce Life: Anxiety, Self-Care, and Fan Reactions

Keith Urban faces anxiety and self-care routines after finalizing divorce from Nicole Kidman. Insiders detail his discomfort at first solo event, spa treatments, and studio investment amid fan concerns over his appearance.

Keith Urban , the 58-year-old country music singer, is reportedly navigating life following his divorce from actress Nicole Kidman after 19 years of marriage. The divorce was finalized in January, and insiders indicate that the musician is experiencing anxiety about this new chapter of his life without his longtime partner.

According to sources, Urban's recent public appearance at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas in May, his first major event without Kidman, highlighted his apparent discomfort. One insider noted that his smile seemed forced and that he appeared lost without his former 'other half,' raising concerns among his friends. The pressure of facing the press post-divorce reportedly weighed on him, making his solo red carpet outing a challenging experience.

In addition to emotional struggles, Urban is said to be turning to retail therapy and self-care to cope. He has been indulging in spa treatments, including massages, hair highlighting, nail services, and skin care, with one source describing him as embracing a 'metrosexual' approach to pampering. These expenses, claimed to be a 'small fortune,' are purportedly in preparation for his upcoming tour and promotional activities.

Furthermore, Urban reportedly invested millions in restoring The Tracking Room, a Nashville recording studio, which he renamed The Sound. The property was listed for sale in 2024 at $5.6 million, but Urban expressed his attachment to the space in a 2025 interview with Mix Online, stating, 'I just like hanging out in here. I'm in heaven.

' This investment underscores his focus on both his career and personal comfort during this transitional period. Meanwhile, fans and social media observers have voiced concern over Urban's appearance and demeanor at the ACM Awards. Comments on platforms like Instagram described him as looking 'embarrassed,' 'uncomfortable,' 'sad,' and 'awkward,' with many noting a sense of awkwardness without Kidman, who traditionally thrived in the limelight.

Some users speculated that the spotlight was always more Kidman's domain, making the solo appearance particularly difficult. However, other fans defended Urban, suggesting he looked great and that his anxiety was understandable given the circumstances. The discussion online reflects broader questions about how celebrities manage their public image and personal well-being after high-profile breakups, sparking debate over whether public figures should alter their looks and lifestyles post-split or remain authentic to themselves.

As Urban moves forward with his tour and studio projects, he continues to attract attention not only for his music but also for his personal journey following the end of a long-term marriage





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