Keith Urban featured on new song from classic rockers Deep Purple — listen

Listen to Keith Urban rock out on a classic rock track.

The members of Deep Purple are giving fans a preview of their upcoming album,"SPLAT!

" in the form of a new single, the hard rocking"Diablo. " What's extra cool is that this song features country star Keith Urban playing guitar. “It is all about taking chances,” frontman Ian Gillan said in a statement about the meaning behind the song.

“Just for once in your life, do something exciting, step out of the mold, take that curious bend in the road instead of sticking to the highway and do something that will, for the rest of your life, either guide or warn you. ”"SPLAT!

" is set for release on July 3. The album's description says that it surrounds the idea of the end of humanity being a transformation more than total destruction, but if that sounds depressing, the band urges that it's"not in any crude apocalyptic sense but as a metamorphosis beyond physical existence.

"Deep Purple are also slated to set off on a tour of Europe on June 11 starting in Finland. They hit the states for a North American run starting Aug. 4 in Raleigh, North Carolina. View their full tour roster at their It's always exciting to see genres cross. With that in mind, Deep Purple and Keith Urban should get props for bringing metal and country





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nicole Kidman's Daughter Reportedly 'Furious' at Her Sister for 'Publicly' Snubbing Keith Urban—Faith Has Always Been a 'Daddy's Girl''She doesn’t like all this conflict.'

Read more »

Ukraine Strikes Deep into Russia with Long-Range Drone Attack on St. PetersburgUkrainian drones targeted military sites and an oil depot deep inside Russia, including near St. Petersburg, in one of the war's boldest long-range attacks, as Russia reported shooting down hundreds of drones and President Putin vowed to strengthen air defences.

Read more »

Reviving Washington's Fountains Highlights Political Choices in Urban BeautificationRestored historic fountains across D.C., a refurbished Lincoln Memorial pool, and clean‑up mandates for Planet Cup hOst cities illustrate how political will shapes the appearance and perception of American cities.

Read more »

National Naloxone Awareness Day spotlights overdose reversal drug as landmarks glow purpleNational Naloxone Awareness Day highlighted the overdose crisis as 150+ landmarks lit purple, including Rochester’s Riverside Convention Center and the Metropolitan. Launched by Victoria’s Voice after a family tragedy.

Read more »