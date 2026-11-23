Silverback Films' Keith Scholey and Alastair Fothergill are stepping back from CEO duties at the 'Our Planet' maker, replaced by Jane Hamlin.

Susan Sarandon Joins Natalie Dormer, Richard Armitage & Susan Wokoma In Signing Open Letter Calling For Entertainment Industry To “Acknowledge Role It Plays” In Enabling Bad Behavior The pair of storied natural history makers will be replaced by a new team following a revamp at Silverback, which is now owned by, currently Chief Operating Officer, will become Chief Executive Officer; Executive Producer Huw Cordey will take on the role of Chief Creative Officer; and Deputy Director of Production Elly Salisbury will become Chief Operating Officer.

'The Walking Dead' Star Lennie James Leading ITV Thriller 'Nightswimming' From Harry & Jack Williams At the same time, Scholey and Fothergill will become Executive Chairs, focusing on the creative development and production of new films and series. After a lengthy spell at BBC Studios, Scholey and Fothergill founded Silverback in 2012.

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It has gone on to make 30 shows for the likes of the BBC, Netflix, National Geographic and Disney including several partnerships with David Attenborough like Netflix’sSilverback said the transition will see the outfit work more closely with Banijay UK, which was merged with Silverback’s previous owner,. Banijay UK boss Patrick Holland called Silverback a “peerless producer of world class natural history programming.

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” Scholey and Fothergill added: “When we founded Silverback Films 14 years ago, our ambition was to make groundbreaking natural history films, and that passion remains as strong as ever. Jane, Huw and Elly have been instrumental in the company’s success, and we have every confidence in them to lead Silverback into the future.

For us, this is an opportunity to spend more time doing what we love most – developing and making ambitious films and series about the natural world. ”