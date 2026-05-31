Keith Richards Becomes Great-Grandfather as Granddaughter Ella Welcomes Daughter Luna

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has achieved a new family milestone with the birth of his first great-grandchild. His 30-year-old granddaughter, model Ella Richards, announced the arrival of her daughter Luna, fathered by her long-term partner, aristocratic photographer Sascha von Bismarck. The news was shared via Instagram, eliciting congratulations from high-profile friends and family. The article details Ella's distinguished modeling career, her famous lineage, and her affectionate portrayal of her grandfather's gentle nature away from the stage. It also notes that fellow Rolling Stone Mick Jagger had previously become a great-grandfather, and mentions the band's upcoming album release.

Rolling Stones guitar legend Keith Richards has become a great-grandfather for the first time after his granddaughter Ella Richards announced the birth of her first child.

Ella, who turned 30 at the weekend, revealed the happy news on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of herself lying beside her newborn daughter, Luna, on a blanket.

'30!! best birthday yet with our baby girl Luna,' she captioned the image. The baby makes Keith, 82, a great-grandfather - a new milestone for one of rock's most storied families. Luna is Ella's first child with her long-term aristocratic boyfriend Sascha von Bismarck, 31, the photographer son of colourful businessman Count Leopold von Bismarck-Schönhausen and glamorous fashion designer Countess Debonnaire von Bismarck, a well-known figure in London society.

Burberry campaign star Ella confirmed her pregnancy back in March with a striking black-and-white photograph showing her growing baby bump. Rolling Stones guitar legend Keith Richards (pictured) has become a great-grandfather for the first time after his granddaughter Ella Richards announced the birth of her first child Her latest post, confirming the birth, was flooded with congratulations from her famous friends. Princess Olympia of Greece, a goddaughter of King Charles, wrote: 'The most beautiful.

' Socialite Daphne Guinness - descendant of the famous brewing and banking dynasty - added: 'Happy Birthday! So so sweet @ellarichardsr.

' Ella's older sister, model Alexandra Richards, also chimed in: 'Happy happy birthday :) 30s are the best. ' Ella is the daughter of Marlon Richards, 57, Keith's eldest son from his long relationship with the late model and actress Anita Pallenberg, who died in 2017 aged 75. Her mother is former model and stylist Lucie de la Falaise, herself a niece of the legendary Yves Saint Laurent muse Loulou de la Falaise.

Keith, who is a father of five and grandfather of eight, had been counting down to the birth ever since his granddaughter shared her pregnancy news in the spring. Reacting to her pregnancy announcement on social media, the rocker commented: 'Sending love and looking forward to welcoming my first great grandchild!

' Ella's boyfriend Sascha comes from one of Europe's most distinguished aristocratic dynasties. He is the younger brother of Kate Moss's photographer ex-boyfriend Count Nikolai von Bismarck, 39, and both brothers are great-great-grandsons of Otto von Bismarck, the 19th-century German statesman and chancellor who unified Germany.

Burberry campaign star Ella confirmed her pregnancy back in March with a striking black-and-white photograph showing her growing baby bump The couple confirmed their romance in early 2023, when Ella appeared on the cover of Tatler and spoke about being photographed by Sascha for the shoot.

'It was really easy,' she said at the time. 'I feel very comfortable with him taking my photo, which is a very personal thing. ' In the same interview, Ella gave a rare and affectionate portrait of her famous grandfather, describing him as far removed from his wild-man reputation. 'He is very quiet and sweet and loving,' she said.

'He's a lot more shy than people think. ' She also painted a vivid picture of her famously bohemian upbringing. 'My grandfather used to wear my grandmother's clothes, and she used to wear his,' she said. 'Most of my family are slightly mad and crazy or weird.

My whole family are all crazy creatives. No one is academic. Everyone is wild and free-spirited.

' Ella burst onto the scene at just 18, making her New York Fashion Week debut and starring in a Burberry campaign shot by the legendary Mario Testino, alongside Kate, Naomi Campbell, Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn. She was then snapped up by the Kate Moss Agency - run by the supermodel herself, who is also Ella's godmother - and has since walked for Prada, Calvin Klein, Fendi and Valentino.

'I feel very lucky to have someone who's been through it all and can guide me,' Ella said of Kate. 'I can go and talk to her about things and she completely understands - I don't really need to explain anything. ' Keith is now the second current Rolling Stone to reach great-grandfather status, after his bandmate Sir Mick Jagger, 82, whose granddaughter Assisi Jackson - daughter of jewellery designer Jade Jagger - welcomed her first child in 2014.

The joyful family news comes as the Stones gear up for a busy summer. The band are preparing to release their 25th studio album, Foreign Tongues, in July, featuring guest appearances from Sir Paul McCartney, The Cure's Robert Smith, Steve Winwood and the band's late drummer Charlie Watts





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Keith Richards Ella Richards Rolling Stones Great-Grandfather Sascha Von Bismarck Luna Mick Jagger Modeling Aristocracy Burberry

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