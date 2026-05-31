Rock icon Keith Richards has become a great‑grandfather after granddaughter Ella Richards announced the birth of daughter Luna. The family celebration coincides with the Stones' upcoming album release.

Rolling Stones guitar legend Keith Richards has opened a new chapter in his illustrious family tree, becoming a proud great‑grandfather for the first time. The news arrived through a heartfelt Instagram post shared by his youngest granddaughter, 30‑year‑old model and Burberry muse Ella Richards , who announced the birth of her daughter Luna .

Ella, who had recently celebrated her birthday, posted a tender photo of herself beside the bundle of joy, captioning it with the exuberant words "30!! best birthday yet with our baby girl Luna.

" The sight of the newborn has already flooded her feed with congratulatory messages from an eclectic mix of well‑known friends, including Princess Olympia of Greece, Daphne Guinness, and Ella's older sister Alexandra Richards. The story of this generation‑spanning celebration is steeped in both rock royalty and aristocratic lineage. Ella's partner, photographer Sascha von Bismarck, hails from a distinguished German noble family, being the grandson of the famed 19th‑century statesman Otto von Bismarck.

Their romance was first spotlighted in Tatler when Ella graced the cover shot by Sascha himself, a collaboration that marked the beginning of what many in high society and fashion circles have come to anticipate. Sascha's own background, as the younger sibling of former Kate Moss photographer Count Nikolai von Bismarck, adds a layer of intrigue to the young couple's union.

In the spring, Ella had already surprised the world by confirming her pregnancy with a stark, black‑and‑white photograph that highlighted her expanding belly. The post quickly saw a flurry of responses from fans and friends alike, as did the declaration that Keith Richards was eagerly awaiting to welcome his first great‑grandchild.

The 82‑year‑old legend, already a father of five and grandfather of eight, has often reflected on his quiet, loving nature in contrast to the wild persona that earned him international fame-an image that Ella herself has emphasized in interviews preceding her upcoming motherhood. This event brings to light another fascinating intersection of fame and heritage.

The St. James lineage of the Rolling Stones intersects with the German aristocracy when the band's second current member to ever become a great‑grandfather, Mick Jagger, also shares a similar generational milestone, his granddaughter Assisi Jackson welcoming her first child in 2014. As the Stones round out their career, their family celebrations run parallel to the band's own resurgent activity, with a brand‑new album, "Foreign Tongues," slated for release in July.

The forthcoming record promises collaborations with legends such as Sir Paul McCartney, Robert Smith of The Cure, and late drummer Charlie Watts, indicating that both the personal and professional spheres of the band are thriving. At age 82, Keith Richards embodies the kind of longevity that becomes literal when great‑grandparents open new chapters for their descendants.

Meanwhile, Ella Richards-whose name has become synonymous with edgy fashion, fierce individuality, and a certain wild‑free‑spiritedness-shares a similar sense of reverence for her lineage-her late mother's familial ties with the famed Yves Saint Laurent's muse and her grandfather's storied rock pilgrimage. Their shared focus on reinventing heritage while staying true to the original spirit reflects a timeless quality revered across generations.

The family's newest addition, Luna, arrives at a time that aligns perfectly with the band's efforts to map their future and commemorate their past. With an album featuring hard‑to‑find collaborations set for the summer, the Richards family's recent joyous news serves as a reminder that life-both in the music studio and on the runway-continues to evolve, yet always remains rooted in its heritage.

The moment therefore underscores the enduring legacy of a rock legend, his family, and a brand new generation poised to take the spotlight.





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Keith Richards Becomes Great-Grandfather as Granddaughter Ella Welcomes Daughter LunaRolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has achieved a new family milestone with the birth of his first great-grandchild. His 30-year-old granddaughter, model Ella Richards, announced the arrival of her daughter Luna, fathered by her long-term partner, aristocratic photographer Sascha von Bismarck. The news was shared via Instagram, eliciting congratulations from high-profile friends and family. The article details Ella's distinguished modeling career, her famous lineage, and her affectionate portrayal of her grandfather's gentle nature away from the stage. It also notes that fellow Rolling Stone Mick Jagger had previously become a great-grandfather, and mentions the band's upcoming album release.

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Rolling Stones Guitar Legend Keith Richards Becomes a Great-GrandfatherKeith Richards, the 82-year-old guitarist of The Rolling Stones, has become a great-grandfather following the birth of his first great-grandchild, Luna, to his granddaughter Ella Richards. The news was announced via Instagram by Ella, who turned 30, sharing a photo with her newborn daughter. Luna is the first child of Ella and her boyfriend Sascha von Bismarck, from a prominent European aristocratic family. The announcement received widespread congratulations from high-society figures and family members. Keith Richards, a father of five and grandfather of eight, expressed his excitement earlier in the year when Ella revealed her pregnancy. The article also highlights Ella's modeling career, her close relationship with her famous grandfather, and her bohemian family background. This milestone comes as The Rolling Stones prepare to release their 25th studio album, 'Foreign Tongues,' later this year.

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