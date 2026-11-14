Keith McNally Demands Colbert Restaurant Burn Down After Dining Dispute

Restaurateur Keith McNally threatens fire after being ejected from his friend's table at Colbert. He cites rude staff behavior following a confirmed online booking.

Famed restaurateur and Balthazar owner Keith McNally has issued a vitriolic threat against the Colbert restaurant in Chelsea, declaring he prays the establishment will burn to the ground before Christmas. The 75-year-old hospitality icon unleashed his fury on social media after what he described as a humiliating and abrupt ejection from the Sloane Square venue during a celebratory meal. This latest outburst continues McNally's long history of high-profile conflicts with the dining public and industry peers.

Keith McNally Ejection Details Explained

McNally states that he arrived at Colbert with an old friend he had not seen in twelve years, intending to start a late breakfast at 10:45. The pair had been seated for an hour and ten minutes when a waiter interrupted their conversation. The staff member demanded they pay their bill immediately, citing a five-minute window before their table was required for another customer booked for noon. McNally refused to leave immediately, arguing he needed at least ten more minutes to conclude his conversation. His refusal triggered a rapid escalation in the dining room.

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Colbert Spokesperson Defense and Facts

A spokesperson for the Colbert restaurant has officially responded to the controversy, clarifying that McNally made an online booking and received two separate emails confirming the table time. The spokesperson notes that the restaurant extended the reservation time at McNally's own request. However, when the waiter approached the table, McNally still declined to vacate. A manager then appeared and demanded they leave immediately, citing the waiting guest. McNally claims he told the manager to seat the other customer elsewhere, insisting he would not move for another five minutes. A second manager then arrived to escort them out, prompting McNally to declare he would never return to the establishment.

McNally History of Restaurant Conflicts

This incident is not an isolated event in Keith McNally's storied career. The 75-year-old gained significant media attention after banning James Corden from his acclaimed New York brasserie, Balthazar. McNally famously described Corden as a hugely gifted comedian but a tiny cretin of a man, following an altercation where he alleged the actor screamed at staff after finding a hair in his food. McNally has also maintained a public profile through an uninhibited memoir, in which he revealed a five-year romance with playwright Alan Bennett during his youth. His recent comments targeting Colbert reflect a pattern of uncompromising demands for hospitality standards that he feels are no longer being met.

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