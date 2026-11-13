Keith McNally Bans Colbert Restaurant After Aggressive Eviction

Restaurateur Keith McNally publicly denounces Colbert in Sloane Square, demanding the venue burn down after staff threatened to evict him and an old friend for dinner.

Renowned restaurateur Keith McNally has launched a scathing public attack on the acclaimed Sloane Square establishment, Colbert, following a confrontational dining experience that has led him to vow never to return to the venue. The 75-year-old hospitality icon, known for his former New York brasserie Balthazar, revealed that he felt unjustly targeted by management who demanded he and an old friend vacate their table within minutes despite their ongoing conversation.

The Incident Triggering The Restaurant Ban

McNally recounted that he had visited the restaurant for a late breakfast at 10:45 with a close friend he had not seen in 12 years. The group spent an hour and ten minutes at their table before a waiter approached them to request payment within five minutes, stating abruptly that their reservation was booked for another customer at noon. McNally explained that he needed at least ten more minutes to conclude their reunion, but the staff insisted on immediate compliance.

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Shortly after the initial request, a manager appeared and ordered them to vacate the table immediately because another patron had booked that specific table and was waiting to be seated. McNally became enraged by the demand and told the manager to give the waiting customer a different table, stating clearly that he and his friend would not be leaving for another five minutes. The situation escalated when a second manager arrived with the intent to physically throw them out of the establishment.

Management Response And Customer Claims

A spokesperson for Colbert contested McNally's account of the events, asserting that the reservation was made online and that the customer received two emails confirming the table time. The spokesperson stated that the restaurant had extended the dining duration at McNally's specific request. They maintained that their staff acted within standard operating procedures to manage table turnover and accommodate subsequent reservations.

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McNally, however, remains steadfast in his criticism of the restaurant's service standards. He described the behavior of the staff as unacceptable and expressed deep disappointment in a venue that has previously been favored by high-profile figures such as Dame Joan Collins and Kate Moss. The dispute has drawn significant attention in London's culinary circles, highlighting the tensions between established celebrity patrons and restaurant management protocols.

McNally's History Of Public Outbursts

This incident follows a pattern of McNally using his public platform to criticize individuals and establishments he feels have acted poorly. He previously made headlines when he banned actor James Corden from Balthazar, describing the comedian as a hugely gifted entertainer but a tiny cretin of a man. That ban occurred after McNally claimed Corden screamed at staff after finding a hair in his food, a decision that sparked widespread media debate about celebrity rights and customer service.

McNally has also been known to disclose personal details in his memoir, including a five-year romance with playwright Alan Bennett during his youth. His willingness to share such intimate stories contrasts sharply with his current rage over the dining experience, yet both actions reflect his unfiltered approach to life and professional relationships. He has indicated that he is now yearning for incineration, not of food or reputations, but of the entire restaurant in Sloane Square.

Impact On The London Dining Scene

The public nature of McNally's complaint raises questions about the standing of Colbert in London's competitive restaurant market. By expressing a desire for the place to burn to the ground before Christmas, McNally has ensured that this single evening's events will likely have long-lasting repercussions for the venue's reputation. Other high-profile diners may reconsider their loyalty to a restaurant that employs staff willing to eject guests in such a manner.

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While McNally enjoys a storied history in both New York and London hospitality, his recent actions underscore the volatile nature of celebrity endorsements. The dispute serves as a reminder that even the most respected figures in the industry are not immune to conflict with service providers. As the debate continues on social media, Colbert will likely face increased scrutiny from patrons who value respectful and patient service above strict adherence to reservation times.