The French fashion house worked closely with the Keith Haring Foundation to honor the late New York artist in their new women's collection.

The French fashion house worked closely with the Keith Haring Foundation to honor the late New York artist in their new women’s collection. The French fashion house worked closely with the Keith Haring Foundation to honor the late New York artist in their new women’s collection.

“Art should be something that liberates your soul, provokes the imagination and encourages people to go further. ” – Keith Haring. Louis Vuitton’s most recent inspiration is none other than the legendary artist and activist.

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Emerging in downtown New York City during a wave of graffiti art in the early 1980s, Haring went from getting arrested by police for vandalism in subway stops to becoming an urban icon renowned for his belief that art was for everybody, not just the elite. His distinctive style of cartoonish dancing figures, block colors, and unifying motifs of embraces and hearts is beloved decades after Haring’s tragic passing in 1990 during the AIDS epidemic at just 31 years old.

A plethora of brands have since memorialized Haring’s legacy, which has most recently been reimagined by the luxury Maison, Louis Vuitton. Theunfolds through five distinctly themed capsules across the House’s women’s offerings, including ready-to-wear, bags, and accessories. Merging the effervescent spirit of downtown Manhattan’s creative scene with its uptown cultural institutions, Louis Vuitton offers a new interpretation of Haring’s enduring messages of optimism, humanity, and collective connection.

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The fashion house draws on a diverse selection of Haring’s most defining works, including his signature line drawings, his famous running heart symbol, and even a historical archive of a 1930s Louis Vuitton suitcase hand-painted by the artist in 1984. The Maison’s five thematic capsules: Genesis, Brazil, Figures, Patches, and Maze, are completed by: “thirteen exceptional, highly limited-edition bag creations that showcase the full breadth of Louis Vuitton’s savoir-faire, craftsmanship, and technical mastery.

” The Keith Haring Collection defines one of Louis Vuitton’s most sweeping tributes to an artist, breathing new life into the incomparable legacy of one of the 20th century’s greatest creatives. The Louis Vuitton Keith Haring Collection launches in Louis Vuitton stores worldwide on January 1st, 2027. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton & The Keith Haring FoundationCourtesy of Louis Vuitton & The Keith Haring FoundationCourtesy of Louis Vuitton & The Keith Haring FoundationCourtesy of Louis Vuitton & The Keith Haring Foundation