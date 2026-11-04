Keisha Lance Bottoms Makes History as Georgia's First Female Governor

Keisha Lance Bottoms defeats Rick Jackson to become Georgia's first female governor and the nation's first elected Black woman governor. This historic election reshapes state leadership.

Keisha Lance Bottoms secured a historic victory on Tuesday, Nov. 3, defeating Republican Rick Jackson to become the governor of Georgia. She is the first woman and the first Black woman elected governor of any U.S. state. This election marks the end of nearly 24 years of Republican control over the governor's office.

Keisha Lance Bottoms Defeats Rick Jackson

Bottoms won approximately 54% of the vote against Jackson, who received 46%. The result surpasses expectations for a close race. She will assume office in January as Georgia's 84th governor. She succeeds Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Also read Keisha Lance Bottoms Elected First Black Female Governor of Georgia

The win is part of a broader shift in Georgia's political landscape. Women secured at least eight statewide offices. These positions include attorney general and secretary of state. All eight winners are Democrats.

Historic Democratic Sweep in Georgia

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and lieutenant governor-elect Josh McLaurin also won their races. This sweep changes the executive leadership of the state. Men previously held the governor and attorney general offices. Women will lead these agencies starting in January.

Voters also elected women to other executive roles. These include agriculture commissioner and labor commissioner. Winners also took seats for insurance commissioner and state school superintendent. Additional women won on the Public Service Commission.

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Women won congressional races across the state. A complete tally of legislative and local winners was not yet established. The breakthrough extends beyond Georgia. Women also won gubernatorial races in Texas and New Mexico.

Bottoms Political Career and Background

Bottoms served on the Atlanta City Council from 2010 to 2017. She became Atlanta's 60th mayor in 2018. She left office in 2022 after one term. She then joined President Joe Biden's administration.

She served as director of the White House Office of Public Engagement from 2022 to 2023. Her tenure as mayor included the COVID-19 pandemic. It also involved protests over racial injustice.

Bottoms clashed with Brian Kemp over pandemic restrictions. These included mask mandates and business closures. Her administration faced criticism after the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020. Another fatal shooting involved 8-year-old Secoriea Turner nearby.

During her time as mayor, she established an equity office. This was Atlanta's first fully staffed office of equity, diversity and inclusion. She eliminated cash bail for certain city offenses. She also launched Open Checkbook for municipal spending transparency.

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Family History and Policy Priorities

Bottoms reflected on her family's history during her victory speech. She mentioned her great-great-grandmother Betsy Peek. Betsy Peek was born approximately 20 years before emancipation. Bottoms stated she stands on shoulders made of steel.

Her family history includes Sheppard Peek. He was an enslaved ancestor. An 1860 record from Crawfordville, Georgia, listed him. The document listed him as property of a white enslaver. The assigned monetary value was $1,400.

Bottoms joins a small group of Black Americans elected governor. This group includes L. Douglas Wilder of Virginia. It also includes Deval Patrick of Massachusetts. Wes Moore of Maryland is also in this group.

Her policy proposals include expanding Medicaid eligibility. She wants to raise Georgia's minimum wage to $15 an hour. She aims to increase pay for teachers and police officers.

She supports eliminating taxes on groceries and diapers. Local governments would gain flexibility for this change. She calls for fully funding Georgia's prekindergarten program. This would expand eligibility to 3-year-old children.

Her transportation plan includes reducing gasoline taxes. She also proposes lowering diesel taxes. These measures aim to reduce costs for residents and businesses across the state.