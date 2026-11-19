Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan opens up about her ten-year struggle with depression, linking her mental health crisis to burnout and her controversial 2009 departure from the band.

Keisha Buchanan, the renowned former member of the iconic British girl group Sugababes, has publicly detailed her ongoing struggle with severe mental health issues. In a candid new discussion, Buchanan confirmed she has been experiencing cycles of depression for the past ten years, a period that encompasses some of the most challenging transitions of her adult life. The 42-year-old singer shared these intimate revelations during an episode of her podcast series titled The Girls Are Talking, aiming to destigmatize mental illness among high-achieving women.

Keisha Buchanan Glastonbury Mental Health Breakdown

One of the most harrowing moments Buchanan described occurred during a headline performance at the Glastonbury Festival. Despite the massive scale of the event and the apparent success of her career, she recalls feeling at the absolute bottom of her emotional state. She described standing on stage as experiencing the lowest of the low, a stark contrast to the external perception of triumph. Immediately following that performance, the band took a break, which allowed her internal crisis to manifest physically and socially. She admitted to staying in bed for days, unable to speak or interact with her mother, who would bring her food without receiving any verbal response.

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Keisha Buchanan Depression And Adulthood Challenges

Buchanan traces the onset of her hardcore depression back to 2016, but identifies the root cause as the difficult transition into adulthood after leaving the band in 2009. She joined Sugababes at the age of 13 and spent her formative years under the management of handlers who controlled every aspect of her life. This lack of autonomy left her feeling helpless when she finally had to navigate independence. She admitted to being so accustomed to having everything managed for her that she did not even understand basic financial concepts like direct debits. The sudden loss of structure and support led to a profound sense of disorientation and depression.

Keisha Buchanan Departure And Therapy Claims

The singer also addressed the controversial circumstances surrounding her exit from Sugababes, which she says drastically altered the trajectory of her life. Although she released a statement in 2009 claiming the departure was due to a breakdown in communication rather than bullying, Buchanan later claimed she was forced out following allegations of intimidating behavior. She described being told that other members felt bullied, despite her asserting that she had been giving them massages just days prior. This experience resulted in significant emotional, mental, and financial repercussions, leading to long-term confidence issues that she is still processing through therapy more than a decade later.

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Keisha Buchanan ADHD Autism And Coping Mechanisms

Co-host Issra highlighted that the pressure to perform applies to all high-achieving women, not just celebrities. Buchanan revealed that she lives with both ADHD and autism, conditions that make it difficult for her body to recognize when she needs to rest. She described instances of waking up on her sofa, fully clothed with the lights on, having lost track of time due to her inability to self-regulate. To manage these difficult periods, Buchanan relies on her scriptures and the comfort of nostalgic television shows from her childhood. She specifically mentioned finding relief by watching classic series such as Sister Sister, Moesha, Clarissa Explains It All, and Rugrats, which helped improve her mood during her darkest hours.

Keisha Buchanan Sugababes Legacy And Reunion

Buchanan's journey is inextricably linked to the complex history of Sugababes, a group she helped form and which remains a cornerstone of British pop culture. After her departure in 2009, she was replaced by Jade Ewan, who joined Heidi Range and Amelle Berrabah. The original lineup of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan, and Siobhán Donaghy eventually reformed in 2011, initially performing under the name Mutya Keisha Siobhán before reclaiming the Sugababes moniker in 2019. Despite the band's enduring commercial success, Buchanan emphasizes that mental health is not something to be ashamed of, urging others to recognize that professional success does not guarantee personal happiness.