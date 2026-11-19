Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan opens up about her decade-long struggle with depression, linking her mental health crisis to leaving the band and post-traumatic stress from bullying allegations.

Keisha Buchanan, the former lead singer of the British pop group Sugababes, has publicly disclosed her decade-long struggle with severe depression. The 42-year-old singer shared these intimate details during an episode of her podcast, The Girls Are Talking, where she collaborated with co-hosts Tara, Issra, Kamille, and Sharifa. She revealed that she has been experiencing episodes of clinical depression for the past 10 years, a condition she described as 'hardcore' since 2016.

Keisha Buchanan Breakdown At Glastonbury

Buchanan recounted a particularly devastating moment during a performance at the Glastonbury Festival, where she reached what she called the 'lowest of the low.' Despite the external appearance of a triumphant career comeback, she was internally crumbling. She admitted that after the festival, the band took a break, and she remained in bed for days, unable to speak or eat properly. Her mother attempted to care for her, asking if she wanted food, but Buchanan could not utter a single word during this period of complete silence and isolation.

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Leaving Sugababes Triggers Mental Crisis

The singer traced the onset of her severe depression to the period when she left the Sugababes at age 26 or 27. She explained that she lacked basic life skills, such as managing direct debits, because she was accustomed to handlers managing every aspect of her professional and personal life. The sudden loss of structure and identity within the group she helped form at age 13 left her disoriented and depressed. She noted that having reached the peak of her career, she found no happiness in the success, contradicting the common belief that professional achievement cures personal sorrow.

Co-Hosts Discuss High-Achieving Woman Burnout

Podcast co-host Issra highlighted that this struggle is not unique to celebrities but applies to high-achieving women across all professions. Issra pointed out that the pressure to perform and succeed can lead to burnout regardless of the stage size. Buchanan, who also lives with ADHD and autism, added that her neurodivergence means her body does not naturally signal when to slow down. She shared that she often wakes up on her sofa, still fully clothed with the lights on, illustrating the chaotic nature of her daily routine and inability to self-regulate without external support.

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Bullying Allegations and Forced Departure

Buchanan reflected on her 2009 exit from the Sugababes, which she clarified was not her decision. Although she issued a public statement in 2009 claiming there were no arguments or bullying, she later revealed in the BBC documentary Race, Pop And Power that she was forced out following allegations of intimidating behavior. She disputed these claims, recalling instances where she was physically caring for bandmates, such as giving foot massages, while simultaneously being labeled a bully. The situation resulted in Jade Ewan replacing her, alongside Heidi Range and Amelle Berrabah, while the original lineup eventually reunited under the name Mutya Keisha Siobhán before reclaiming the Sugababes brand in 2019.

Long-Term Impact and Therapeutic Coping Strategies

The emotional, mental, and financial consequences of her departure took years to process. Buchanan stated that the experience damaged her confidence and left her feeling powerless in workplace settings. She confirmed that as of 2021, more than a decade after the incident, she was still attending therapy sessions. To cope with the hardest days, she relies on her religious scriptures and nostalgic memories of childhood television shows like Sister, Sister, Moesha, and Clarissa Explains It All, which provide her with a sense of comfort and stability during her ongoing mental health journey.