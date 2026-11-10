“Love Actually” might be one of the most beloved — if controversial — Christmas classics, but don’t try quoting the film to star Keira Knightley.

Keira Knightley Says ‘It Means Nothing’ When Fans Quote ‘Love Actually’ to Her Because She Hasn’t Watched It Since the Premiere: ‘I Don’t Remember It’ ‘Ebenezer’ First Reactions: Johnny Depp’s Hollywood Comeback Is a ‘Wickedly Fun Holiday Treat’ That Adds ‘Refreshing New Layers’ to the Christmas Classic” might be one of the most beloved — if controversial — Christmas classics, but don’t try quoting the film to star Keira Knightley.

The actress recently revealed that she actually hasn’t watched the film in decades, so interactions with fans who reference her lines mean “nothing” to her..

Also read Who Is Keira Knightley’s Musician Husband, James Righton?

“So, I think I’m the person that knows it the least of anybody. I know that people have a particular look on their face and then they say things to me and I know that means they’re quoting ‘Love Actually,’ but I don’t really know what it is. It means nothing to me.

” Todd Haynes' ‘De Noche’ Mexican Co-Producer Península Boards Pimienta Films' Stop-Motion ‘Insectario’ by Sofia Carrillo While filming, Knightley was just 17 and on set for only a week, which contributed to her inability to recall the script.

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“It was a week when I was 17, so I don’t remember it really,” she continued. “I mean, I quite like that it has this life, this, such a big life out there. ” In the 2003 film, Knightley plays Juliet, a woman who gets married only to learn that her husband’s best friend is actually in love with her. In a now infamous scene, the friend appears at her door and confesses his feelings using cue cards.

The cards read: “Let me say, without any hope or agenda, just because it’s Christmas to me you are perfect. ”in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“The slightly stalker-ish aspect of it — I do remember that,” Knightley said. “My memory is of Richard , who is now a very dear friend, of me doing the scene, and him going, ‘No, you’re looking at like he’s creepy,’ and I’m like, ‘But itWhen asked if she felt there was a creep factor to the scene while filming it, Knightley responded: “I mean, therea creep factor at the time, right? Also, I knew I was 17.

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