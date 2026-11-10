Keira Knightley's camel coat in Black Doves is winter's most beautifully polished style: get the look at M&S

It's a quiet luxury classic...

is back and so is Keira Knightley's covetable on-screen wardrobe. The actress stars as Helen Webb, a politician's wife leading a double life selling state secrets, and there has been no shortage of fashion inspiration in the second season.

Knightley was seen wearing in episode two, we've now got our eye on another winter staple – her timeless camel coat. In both episodes one and two, the actress proved that this timeless piece of outwear is a classic for good reason. With a slightly oversized fit, this belted double-breasted design has an effortlessly elegant appeal that will go with just about anything.

Also read Who Is Keira Knightley’s Musician Husband, James Righton?

Warmer than a traditional cotton trench designs, it also adds a polished finish to day and evening looks. While Max Mara is the ultimate investment piece when it comes to wool camel coats, there are some standout high street alternatives to look out for this autumn. Made from a wool blend, these styles will often have a higher price point than a cotton tench, but they will last for years to come.

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Zara's new 'jewellery dress' is winter's most beautifully polished styleHolly Willoughby's gorgeous cream knit is winter's most polished but practical styleKeira Knightley's cocoa brown coat in Black Doves is winter's staple style