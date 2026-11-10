Keira Knightley On Fans Quoting 'Love Actually' To Her: 'It Means Nothing To Me'

Love Actually has become one of the most quotable and memeable films of all time, but for star Keira Knightley, it's a distant and vague memory.

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“I have not watched Love Actually since the premiere, which was when I was 18,” Knightley said in an interview withShe continued, “I know that people have a particular look on their face and then they say things to me and I know that means they’re quotingBreaking Baz: Keira Knightley, Stephen Dillane & Luke Thompson To Lead Stage Adaptation Of Oscar Winner 'The Lives Of Others' Into West Endis a Christmas romantic comedy directed by Richard Curtis and released in 2003, featuring separate love stories. Knightley played Juliet, a married woman who learns her husband’s best friend, Mark , has feelings for her.

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Mark professes his love for her with giant cards, while her husband is in the next room. Juliet gives Mark a quick kiss and returns to her husband at home. The scene is one of the most remembered, but for Knightley, it was only a week of filming when she was 17 and didn’t leave a lasting impact.

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In fact, in a 2024 interview with the, Knightley said one of the only lasting impressions she had of the scene was that it was “creepy” and “slightly stalkerish. ”Co-CEOs Shade WB Pics In First Earnings Report As Mega-Studio; Streamer NewsBell, Menzel, Gad & Groff To Reprise ‘Frozen’ Roles In Nat Geo/Disney Animation Series