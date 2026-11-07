Keira Knightley and ‘Black Doves’ Creator Joe Barton Why Helen Should Have Been the One to Kill [SPOILER], That Oner and Hopes for Season 3

Keira Knightley returns as prime minister's wife and secret agent Helen Webb in Joe Barton's series 'Black Doves' Season 2.

Keira Knightley and ‘Black Doves’ Creator Joe Barton Why Helen Should Have Been the One to Kill , That Oner and Hopes for Season 3is back as super spy Helen Webb in Season 2 of “Black Doves,” alongside Ben Whishaw as her troubled colleague Sam Young and Sarah Lancashire as her stoic spymaster Reed.

, returns with plenty of action, blood and bodies as Reed goes missing, Sam makes a Faustian pact with a shady benefactor and Helen’s secret identity is almost exposed — a threat that’s all the more serious given her new role in Number 10 Downing Street now that her husband, Wallace , has become Prime Minister.to discuss why the showrunner chose to focus on Reed’s backstory this season, how the series differs from Apple TV’s London spy thriller “Slow Horses” — and the one character Knightley really wanted to kill. We still don’t know a lot about Helen’s backstory by the end of Season 1, but Season 2 focuses on Reed’s.

Also read Black Doves Season 2 Cast Guide Keira Knightley Ben Whishaw

Why did you decide to shift the focus this season? It organically came out the storytelling process of Reed’s backstory, and the idea of the sins of the past coming forward and everyone suffering for them. And I wanted to do a “Berlin in the ‘80s” spy thing. We do get a flashback of Helen just after she’s given birth and is trying to balance parenthood, marriage, friendship and her career .

How do you have such good insight into motherhood, Joe? The line when Helen is lamenting having to kill Marie , and she says “Do you know how hard it is to find a good nanny? ” rang particularly true. handed me the script that “You’re shooting the nanny,” and I was like, “But she stays late, what the fuck are you talking about? You don’t shoot her!

She never goes home — this is the childcare of dreams. ” But sheThere’s also the scene in which Helen is about to shoot Franz , and her breasts start leaking because she’s still breastfeeding, which mirrors a scene in Season 1 when Helen is shooting assassins while heavily pregnant. How much are you thinking about that juxtaposition of mother and mercenary when you’re preparing for the role?

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That’s what I love about it, because life doesn’t stop just because you’ve got other stuff. I think that’s what’s lovely about the whole show, is that as heightened and — I mean this in the best way — ridiculous as the whole thing is, it equally has that very human part of it, and that’s what makes it great, in my opinion. That’s what makes it really fun, and that’s what makes it really interesting.

The heightened reality is definitely a talking point, especially now Helen is the prime minister’s wife. For example when she’s walking around without a security detail —Knightley:A couple of meters off the floor! We get talked about a lot with “Slow Horses,” because obviously London spy shows. I think the big difference between us and them is ostensibly “Slow Horses” takes place in the real world, and I don’t think we do.

There are obviously recognizable elements of the real world, but fundamentally it’s more me taking a chapter out of the James Bond or “Mission Impossible” book, where you can have these almost flights of fantasy. We have our cake and eat it too, basically. With the prime minister’s wife, my argument is always I don’t actually know what Keir Starmer’s wife looks like.

], and we were all like, “Actually, I don’t know her name particularly, and I don’t know what she looks like. ” So we were all very pleased about that, because we were like, “ because, as you said, “I don’t think it’s OK that she tried to fuck my husband and kill me on Christmas Eve. ” But in Season 2, he gives that honor to Gabrielle Creevy who lobs a grenade into the elevator.

I didn’t get to, no — he made me shoot the nanny instead! I was like, “That’s not the one I want to kill. I want to kill Dani! Why didn’t you let me kill Dani?

You killed Dani, and you didn’t let me do it. ”Do you know what that was? I wanted to keep Dani alive so that you could kill her, it didn’t make sense to get your character there. But then I was on set with Aggie and we were talking.

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I was like, “I love working with you, and I think the character is so interesting and there could be more. ” And she’s like, “Oh no, the thing is, I’ve just got this new job, so I wouldn’t even be available for another series. ”You also killed off Neve Campbell, who played presidential aide Cecile. Did you consider bringing her back for another season?

The scene with Ambika Mod where you’re being chased through Somerset House was quite ambitious. What was that like to shoot? We didn’t have a lot of time to rehearse that sequence, and all of a sudden, Julian said, “Actually, I want to shoot it in a oner. ” And me and Ambika were like, “But we haven’t learnt the fight, so how are you going to shoot it in a oner?

” And were like, “Well — good luck! We’ll just try and make it work! ” So it was quite an interesting day. We did actually manage to shoot it in a oner.

It did end up working out well. It definitely didn’t feel like a guarantee on the day that it would. We were shooting over Christmas again, which meant that it was quite hard to avoid at certain points. But actually, when we finally shot in Trafalgar Square, it was post-Christmas, so we did then have to invent the Christmas tree.

We had to digitally put the tree in. The first we were chasing Christmas, and this one we were running from it. The tree is quite threadbare, so we were like “We could make it even nicer,” and the Norwegian government were like “No, you’re not allowed to, it has to look like . ”I’m in a writers’ room for it at the moment, and we’re hoping.

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