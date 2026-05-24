Keir Starmer to U-turn on social media ban for under-16s, Kemi Badenoch welcomes move

Kemi Badenoch has welcomed news that Keir Starmer is to perform another humiliating U-turn, this time over banning social media for under-16s. The Tory leader has been demanding the ban since January, at which time both Keir Starmer and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said they were opposed to such a move. But in yet another flip-flop by the Labour government, it's now understood they will bow to pressure and enact a ban.

Kemi Badenoch has welcomed news that Keir Starmer is to perform another humiliating U-turn, this time over banning social media for under-16s. The Tory leader has been demanding the ban since January, at which time both Keir Starmer and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said they were opposed to such a move.

But in yet another flip-flop by the Labour government, it's now understood they will bow to pressure and enact a ban. Sir Keir will use yet another lengthy and bureaucratic consultation as cover to announce the change of position, with Whitehall sources briefing papers this weekend: 'The expectation is he goes with the full ban now.

' Another told The Sun on Sunday: 'It is a policy which is free and actually popular. 'So if the PM is thinking of a legacy announcement, this would be one he can actually get past the backbenches. ' Ms Badenoch told The Mail that Labour's pending ban further proves that only the Conservatives have a plan to help children. She said: 'Social media is for adults, not for children.

' Kemi Badenoch said the U-turn is proof that only her party has a plan to protect children Top minister Darren Jones did not deny that the government is planning to announce a ban 'That is why I announced six months ago that the Conservatives would introduce age limits for social media. 'As ever, what we got in response from Keir Starmer was dither and delay. Consultations instead of action.

'Now, belatedly, he's come round to my position. Unlike Starmer, I don't need a consultation to tell me right from wrong.

'Only the Conservatives have the serious plans to give our children the best possible start in life. ' Top minister Darren Jones appeared to confirm that the government is now set to introduce a ban, speaking on Laura Kuenssberg's show this morning. The Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister insisted that the government 'will act to protect young people online'. Asked whether they will move ahead with the ban, Mr Jones said: 'The government's consulting, as you say.

The consultation shuts on Tuesday, so people can still contribute to it.

'One of the things we've done differently this time, though, is because of the need to move quickly is we've legislated in advance of the end of the consultation to give us the powers to enact the decisions we make, as opposed to waiting another year for legislation to go through parliament. 'There is no question that we need to go further in regulating social media platforms and the harm that they can cause to young people in particular.

' If confirmed, it would see Britain following in the footsteps of Australia, which introduced a similar ban at the start of the year. At present, policy experts say it is still too soon to judge whether the ban down under has been a success.

The ban will copy Australia's restricting access to social media apps to anyone aged under 16 The Tories have argued that social media is a key driver of the mental health crisis among young people The Tories have blamed social media addiction for the surging mental health crisis engulfing young Brits. Ms Badenoch argued: 'There is a clear connection between social media use and rising levels of depression, anxiety and other mental health problems in young people.

Children are being exposed to online predators and age-inappropriate content, with little meaningful protection.

'This is not about censorship or banning technology. It is about common sense. We should be protecting children while preserving freedom for adults. Sensible regulation for under-16s is both necessary and long overdue.

' Last week, UK police chiefs added their voices to the calls for the government to introduce a ban on safeguarding grounds. The National Crime Agency and National Police Chiefs' Council said under-16s should be prevented from accessing any social media sites that do not prevent them from being contacted by strangers, or which allow for the distribution of nude photos.

NCA director general Graeme Biggar said: 'Our assessment is clear: the online environment in its current form is not safe for children.

'The industry response has been too slow, while the problem has been getting worse,' he said in a statement. 'Enough is enough. ' Opponents of a ban argue that young people will be tech-savvy enough to find workarounds, such as using VPNs, and it could inadvertently force teens into less regulated online spaces where they may be at greater risk





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