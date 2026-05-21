Keir Starmer to campaign for Burnham in by-election

Keir Starmer has confirmed he will travel to Makerfield to campaign for Andy Burnham in a by-election that could cost him his job. The move comes as the Prime Minister finds himself at odds with both Burnham and moderate leadership hopeful Wes Streeting on key policy issues.

Keir Starmer confirmed today he will travel to Makerfield to campaign for leadership rival Andy Burnham in a by-election that could end up costing him his job.

Downing Street has been tight-lipped until now about whether the Prime Minister would help the mayor of Greater Manchester win a seat that would provide a springboard to replace him. But asked today by reporters whether he would travel to the North West to help Mr Burnham beat Reform he said: 'Yes, and I've said to the whole Labour movement that I want everybody to be involved in the campaign, whatever other discussions are going on, it's really important – that's a straight fight between Labour and Reform.

' Mr Burnham's office welcomed Sir Keir's offer, with a spokeswoman saying: 'Anyone who wants to embrace Andy's campaign message is welcome on the campaign. ' It came as the PM found himself in the unlikely position of being to the left of Mr Burnham on immigration and to the right of moderate leadership hopeful Wes Streeting on tax reform.

The Greater Manchester mayor is said to be behind a toughening of rules pushed by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, despite claims the PM believes they are too hardline. Downing Street has been tight-lipped until now about whether the Prime Minister would help the mayor of Greater Manchester win a seat that would provide a springboard to replace him.

But asked today if he would travel to the North West he said: 'Yes, and I've said to the whole Labour movement that I want everybody to be involved in the campaign'. She wants to double the time it will take legal immigrants to qualify for indefinite leave to remain (ILR), from five to 10 years. But in a more controversial move she is consulting on the change applying retrospectively to migrants already in Britain.

It would affect around 2.2million people who have arrived since 2021 and was criticised by MPs including Angela Rayner. A source told the Guardian: 'For Andy, migration is a moral issue as much as anything, showing people who've lost faith in politics that we do have control and we can do good.

' At the same time Mr Streeting called for a wealth tax on the 'rich' that he claimed could bring in £12billion a year. But the idea was immediately criticised by economists, who warned that in reality it risks reducing government revenues and killing investment. Downing Street also played down the prospect, insisting the system already ensures those with 'the broadest shoulders pay their fair share'.

The intervention comes as nervous markets brace for a 'bidding war' in Labour that could drive the party towards more extreme policies. Big beasts are gearing up for a contest to replace Sir Keir within months, whether or not Mr Burnham wins the Makerfield by-election. Wes Streeting - seen as the Blairite candidate - called for a levy on the 'rich' that could bring in £12billion a yea





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Keir Starmer Andy Burnham Labour Reform Immigration Tax Reform Wes Streeting By-Election Downing Street Shabana Mahmood Angela Rayner

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Andy Burnham receives boost for Makerfield by-election campaignAndy Burnham, the Greater Manchester Mayor, is in a 20-point lead over his Labour party in the upcoming Makerfield by-election. His success in the area is attributed to his considerable advantage over his party and his popular appeal. It puts him ahead in a seat that was feared could be a victory for the Reform political group.

Read more »

Andy Burnham receives boost for Makerfield by-election campaignAndy Burnham, the Greater Manchester Mayor, is in a 20-point lead over his Labour party in the upcoming Makerfield by-election. His success in the area is attributed to his considerable advantage over his party and his popular appeal. It puts him ahead in a seat that was feared could be a victory for the Reform political group.

Read more »

Green Party Divided on Backing Andy Burnham In Makerfield By-ElectionSenior Tories have called for their party to stand aside at the by-election next month to give Reform UK the best chance of halting the Left-wing Labour Mayor's return to Westminster. The Green Party is divided over whether to oppose Andy Burnham, the Manchester Mayor.

Read more »

Andy Burnham receives boost for Makerfield by-election campaignAndy Burnham, the Greater Manchester Mayor, is in a 20-point lead over his Labour party in the upcoming Makerfield by-election. His success in the area is attributed to his considerable advantage over his party and his popular appeal. It puts him ahead in a seat that was feared could be a victory for the Reform political group.

Read more »