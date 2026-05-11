Keir Starmer Struggling to Contain Growing Mutiny in Labour Party as MPs Call for Resignation

The text discusses the current conflict between Starmer and Labour MPs, with a majority of them openly demanding his resignation. The article further delves into Starmer's attempts to appease the rank and file and his pledge to make significant changes during his upcoming speech.

Keir Starmer is begging Labour MPs for more time today as he struggles to contain a growing mutiny. The PM is using a speech in central London to insist he can still take the party forward following disastrous local elections.

Sir Keir said he knew some people were 'frustrated with me' and he took 'responsibility' for the hammering from voters. But Sir Keir insisted he would not 'walk away' and had 'learned' from his dismal first two years as premier.

'If we don't get this right our country will go down a very dark path,' he said. 'I take responsibility for not walking away, not plunging our country into chaos. ' With dozens of MPs openly calling for him to go, Sir Keir tried to appease the Labour rank and file by promising to go further in unwinding Brexit.

He said he would put the UK 'at the heart of Europe' at a summit this summer, committing to a 'youth free movement' scheme. Expectations are low for Sir Keir's speech after a slew of abortive 'reset' efforts





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