Keir Starmer's rivals prepare to strike with a hard-Left alternative to power

In an escalating power struggle, Angela Rayner and Andy Burnham, candidates for the Labour leadership, signal their reluctance to accept Keir Starmer's leadership, while Wes Streeting and Catherine West, rivals for the Labour leadership, prepare to make their bids.

Stephen Glover: Why a hard-Left government led by Burnham and Rayner would plunge Britain into a terrible economic nightmare. READ MORE: Keith Starmer was on the brink last night as his rivals for the top job prepared to strike.

In an explosive intervention, Angela Rayner broke cover with an extraordinary statement eviscerating the Prime Minister's record in office. She also unveiled her hard-Left prospectus for power and signalled an alliance with Andy Burnham by demanding that he be allowed to come back to Westminster..





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Keir Starmer Labour Leadership Angela Rayner Andy Burnham Hard-Left Prospectus Willingness To Accept Leadership Welfare Ofuk Citizens

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