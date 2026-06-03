Keir Starmer's Private Messages to Peter Mandelson Were Automatically Deleted Amid Claims of a Cover-up

Downing Street has admitted that Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, used the 'disappearing messages' function on his phone to remove traces of his contact with his former friend Peter Mandelson. The Conservatives have demanded to know which other ministers are routinely destroying their private exchanges, and the Labour Party has criticized the practice as undemocratic and an attack on transparency and accountability.

Keir Starmer 's private messages to Peter Mandelson were automatically deleted, Downing Street has admitted – amid growing claims of a cover-up. In an extraordinary admission, No 10 revealed that the Prime Minister uses the ' disappearing messages ' function on his phone, despite Labour condemning the practice in opposition.

Asked about the admission, Nigel Farage told the Mail: 'He's got a lot to hide, clearly.

' The Conservatives have now demanded to know which other ministers are routinely destroying their private exchanges after analysis showed that nine senior figures were unable to produce any messages with Lord Mandelson. Ministers will be accused of a cover-up when MPs debate the Mandelson files on Wednesday. Sir Keir railed against the Conservatives for introducing 'government by WhatsApp' which he likened at the time to 'sleaze'.

Angela Rayner warned in 2021 that ministers 'must not govern by private messages that are then deleted', adding: 'This is completely undemocratic and an attack on transparency and accountability.

' No 10 insisted on Tuesday that the Prime Minister had 'fully complied' with demands from parliament to publish all material relating to his disastrous decision to appoint Lord Mandelson as ambassador to the United States. Deleted: Keir Starmer used disappearing messages to remove traces of his contact with his former friend Peter Mandelson But a 1,500-page dossier of material published on Monday contained just two innocuous messages between Sir Keir and the disgraced peer, dating from around the time of the 2024 election.

No 10 admitted that Sir Keir and several other Cabinet ministers use the 'disappearing messages' function on their phones despite having criticised the practice in opposition. Cabinet Office guidance allows ministers and officials to use disappearing messages to 'limit the build up' of material on people's phones. But it adds: 'You must ensure that any such use does not impact on your record keeping or transparency responsibilities.

' Ministers are meant to screenshot their conversations so that their decisions can be recorded. But Sir Keir does not appear to have followed the guidance, meaning there is now no record of his exchanges with Lord Mandelson or dozens of other figures in government. Tory shadow cabinet minister Alex Burghart said: 'Government guidance is clear: significant information and decisions must be properly recorded and preserved. But Keir Starmer's messages to Peter Mandelson have disappeared or been destroyed.

'The Conservatives have forced the government to hand over hundreds of documents that show just how shoddy Starmer's government is. It's clear even more have vanished… We will continue pressing for the truth.

' Tory analysis suggests that nine members of the Cabinet disclosed no messages with Lord Mandelson. Missing ministers include Rachel Reeves, who was in dispute with the US over Donald Trump's tariffs, David Lammy, who was Lord Mandelson's boss and business secretary Peter Kyle, who was one of his closest political allies.

Government sources also said there was no record of a meeting in December 2024 at which Sir Keir and his then chief of staff Morgan McSweeney decided to appoint Lord Mandelson despite being warned he had maintained a close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein following his arrest for child sex offences. Downing Street insisted the document release was one of the biggest transparency exercises ever conducted.

However, the Cabinet Office has now ordered a review of the use of WhatsApp in government





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Keir Starmer Peter Mandelson Private Messages Disappearing Messages Government By Whatsapp Sleaze Transparency Accountability Document Release Cabinet Office Whatsapp Government Guidance Record Keeping Transparency Responsibilities Screenshot Conversations Record Appointments Jeffrey Epstein Donald Trump's Tariffs US Peter Kyle David Lammy Rachel Reeves Lord Mandelson Business Secretary Chief Of Staff Morgan Mcsweeney December 2024 Appointments Warnings Close Relationship Child Sex Offences Arrest Disastrous Decision Appointment Ambassador To The United States Disappearing Messages Government Guidance Record Keeping Transparency Responsibilities Screenshot Conversations Record Appointments Jeffrey Epstein Donald Trump's Tariffs US Peter Kyle David Lammy Rachel Reeves Lord Mandelson Business Secretary Chief Of Staff Morgan Mcsweeney December 2024 Appointments Warnings Close Relationship Child Sex Offences Arrest Disastrous Decision Appointment Ambassador To The United States

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