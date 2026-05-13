Keir Starmer's Immigration Plans Face Opposition, with Labour MPs and Home Secretary in Tension

The Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, unveiled plans to double the time it takes for immigrants to qualify for indefinite leave to remain (ILR), from five to 10 years, which would apply retrospectively to migrants already in Britain. This proposal sparked a minor revolt among Labour MPs, with Angela Rayner, the former deputy Prime Minister, labelling it 'un-British'. The situation is unlikely to have been improved by the Home Secretary reportedly being one of the senior ministers telling him to set out a path to quitting. The Labour benches have concerns about the potential impact on recent migrants who had expected to receive permanent settlement under the five-year qualification period.

The Home Secretary , Shabana Mahmood , unveiled plans to double the time it takes for immigrants to qualify for indefinite leave to remain ( ILR ), from five to 10 years, which would apply retrospectively to migrants already in Britain.

This proposal sparked a minor revolt among Labour MPs, with Angela Rayner, the former deputy Prime Minister, labelling it 'un-British'. However, the Immigration and Asylum Bill in the King's Speech did not mention the move to harden ILR criteria. Reports suggested that Keir Starmer has gone cold on the idea, and the situation is unlikely to have been improved by the Home Secretary reportedly being one of the senior ministers telling him to set out a path to quitting.

The Home Office sources insisted that the plans would go ahead by changing immigration rules without the need for a vote in parliament. The Labour benches have concerns about the potential impact on recent migrants who had expected to receive permanent settlement under the five-year qualification period. The Home Secretary also agreed to give Emmanuel Macron's government a 'core package' of £500million to fund anti-migrant operations by French police.

The International Organisation for Migration puts the total number of deaths associated with Channel crossings since 2018 at 288, including 148 drownings





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Immigration Keir Starmer Labour Mps Home Secretary Angela Rayner Un-British ILR Indefinite Leave To Remain Home Office Immigration And Asylum Bill King's Speech Shabana Mahmood Emmanuel Macron France Small Boat Crisis Channel Migrant Immigration Rules Transitional Arrangements Climbdown Goalposts Fair Play Controversial Uncomfortable Deportations Families Illegal Arrivals Rwanda Asylum Deal Deaths Associated With Channel Crossings International Organisation For Migration Drowning Anti-Migrant Operations French Police Stopping Dinghies Once They Are Already In The Funding Anti-Migrant Operations Stopping Dinghies Once They Are Already In The Funding Anti-Migrant Operations

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