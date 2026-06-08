Keir Starmer plots blizzard of activity before crunch by-election

Keir Starmer is preparing for a challenge from Andy Burnham in the upcoming by-election, with Downing Street lining up 'legacy' policies to improve the PM's standing with Labour MPs.

Keir Starmer is plotting a blizzard of activity before the crunch by-election as he braces for a challenge by Andy Burnham . Downing Street has been lining up 'legacy' policies to improve the PM's standing with Labour MPs, including an under-16s social media ban.

The critical Makerfield contest is entering its final 10 days, with Mr Burnham boasting that his campaign is 'on course'. A poll last week suggested he is 10 points ahead of his Reform rival, although the outcome could rest on whether Right-wing voters split to back the Restore candidate. Attention at Westminster is already turning to what Mr Burnham would do after his victory.

The Greater Manchester Mayor has made little secret of his intention to seek the Labour leadership, even though Sir Keir has been vowing to fight on. Keir Starmer is plotting a blizzard of activity before the crunch by-election as he braces for a challenge by Andy Burnham. Sir Keir made it known over the weekend that he is determined to take on any challenge to his position.

However, there seems to be a divide among Mr Burnham's allies on the timing of any strike if he wins the by-election on June 18. Some are urging the former Cabinet minister to seize the initiative immediately, while others say he should wait until he is reestablished at Westminster. Sir Keir made it known over the weekend that he is determined to take on any challenge to his position.

Even if a contest is triggered the PM would be able to stand without needing to get 80 nominations from MPs - although many doubt he would want to go through the process of hustings. Former health secretary Wes Streeting has also indicated he wants to be a candidate. In a video posted on social media last night, Mr Burnham said the 'warmth of reaction on the doorstep has been absolutely brilliant'.

'I may be getting a battering in the media but the campaign is on course,' he said. 'I'm fighting for every vote, I'm loving every minute. ' A Survation poll released on Thursday showed Mr Burnham with 49 per cent support in Makerfield, ahead of Mr Kenyon on 39 per cent.

The research put Rebecca Shepherd of Restore Britain on 8 per cent and Sarah Wakefield of the Green Party on 2 per cent, with the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives on 1 per cent. The mayor's margin was bigger than suggested in an initial poll last month.

However, constituency surveys are notoriously difficult to conduct, meaning there is a bigger margin for error than usual





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Keir Starmer Andy Burnham By-Election Labour Party Makerfield

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Britain Faces Bitter Labour Leadership Battle as Keir Starmer Prepares to Stand Against Andy BurnhamLabour MPs backing Prime Minister Keir Starmer insist he will stand in a contest against Andy Burnham, with many vowing to fight any challenge. The battle for the Labour leadership is expected to be fierce, with Sir Keir warning against plunging Labour into an internal fight amid the ongoing Middle East crisis and Ukraine war.

Read more »

Labour Leadership Battle Looms as Starmer Vows to Fight Burnham ChallengeBritain faces a potential bitter Labour leadership contest this summer as Prime Minister Keir Starmer's allies confirm he will stand against Andy Burnham. Despite Burnham's bid to return to Westminster via a by-election and hopes for a leadership coronation, Starmer's camp declares 'game on' and vows he will fight any challenge. The internal party tension unfolds amid warnings against divisive contests during international crises, with Starmer citing his electoral mandate and underdog appeal.

Read more »

Lifelong Labour Voter Threatens to Move to Spain Over Starmer's Policies, Calls for Burnham to Replace HimA lifelong Labour voter, Monica Taberner, has expressed her frustration with Sir Keir Starmer's policies, particularly the removal of the winter fuel allowance for pensioners. She demanded that Andy Burnham replace Starmer as Prime Minister during a Question Time special episode, and praised Burnham for being more in touch with the people. Her comments come as a potential challenge to Starmer's leadership from Burnham and other party members looms.

Read more »

Starmer Springs Into Action Before Crucial By-Election as Burnham Threat LoomsWith the Makerfield by-election just days away, Labour leader Keir Starmer is preparing a flurry of policy announcements to bolster his standing ahead of a potential leadership challenge from Andy Burnham. Downing Street is lining up 'legacy' policies, including a ban on social media for under-16s, to win over MPs. Meanwhile, Burnham's campaign appears to be gaining momentum with a recent poll showing a double-digit lead, though the final result may hinge on the Right-wing vote splitting. The political world is already speculating on Burnham's next moves if he secures the seat on June 18, with internal debates over the timing of any leadership bid. While Starmer has vowed to fight any challenge, his path to re-election would not require the usual 80 MP nominations, a process many doubt he would relish. Other potential leadership contenders, including Wes Streeting, are also positioning themselves. Burnham, however, remains focused on the ground campaign, expressing confidence despite media scrutiny and noting the positive voter response he has encountered.

Read more »