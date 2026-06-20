Keir Starmer faces coup threat from Labour grandees after Andy Burnham's by-election victory

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under intense pressure to resign following Andy Burnham's decisive win in the Makerfield by-election, with senior Labour figures warning of a coup if he does not step aside.

Keir Starmer has been warned that he faces a potential coup within days unless he steps aside for Andy Burnham , following Burnham's decisive victory in the Makerfield by-election.

Senior Labour figures, including Cabinet ministers, have told the Prime Minister that his time is up. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is among those who have told Sir Keir that he needs to set out a timetable to resign this summer. A senior Labour source indicated that the PM faces a showdown at Tuesday's Cabinet meeting unless he has agreed to step down by then.

The source stated that the challenge is to force him out and get him to accept the reality of his position. If he resists, things are expected to come to a head at Cabinet, with people unwilling to be fobbed off this time. The choice is between an orderly transition or an extremely bitter contest that damages the entire government.

One Cabinet source said 'the game is up,' while a minister described Sir Keir as a 'dead man walking' and said they were ready to quit if the PM tried to cling on. Andy Burnham, after comfortably holding off a challenge from Reform UK to return to Westminster, vowed to set 'a new path for Britain.

' He called his election as MP for Makerfield the 'final chance' for Labour to reconnect with the public after a disastrous first two years in power, with his victory set to be a 'turning point' for the country. His anointment as Labour leader is expected to result in a further shift to the left.

He has already committed to costly policies such as nationalisation of utilities, massive investment in council housing, and revival of the northern leg of HS2, raising fears he will push taxes even higher. His ally, former transport secretary Louise Haigh, warned that the PM faced a 'brutal' end unless he agreed to step down.

She said Mr. Burnham had a leadership campaign 'ready to go,' although his supporters are privately pushing for him to be crowned in a coronation to avoid a bloody contest. Sir Keir vowed to fight on, saying a leadership contest would plunge the party into 'chaos.

' He claimed to have a 'very strong mandate' from the country and stated that if there is a contest, he will stand, as he is not going to walk away. Sir Keir will spend the weekend at Chequers weighing his future and planning how to deal with a potential wave of ministerial resignations next week. Former frontbencher Andy McDonald said the PM 'has got days' to quit with dignity before he is forced out.

Harriet Harman, recently brought back into government, warned that Labour MPs were 'stampeding' towards his rival. On a day of political drama, Nigel Farage said Labour stole his 'Starmer out' message and urged voters to ditch Reform. Former Labour health secretary Alan Johnson told Mr. Burnham he should call an election this year to 'seek his own mandate' if he wanted to deliver real change.

He argued that after six prime ministers in a decade, the public 'will not stand' for having a seventh imposed on them. Makerfield had been billed as a tight contest, but Mr. Burnham won comfortably with 55 per cent of the vote





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