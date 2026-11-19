Prime Minister Keir Starmer defends the government's approach to the Milburn report on NEETs, rejecting immediate cuts to benefits while facing pressure from Kemi Badenoch.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer faced intense scrutiny on Wednesday regarding the government's handling of the youth worklessness crisis, specifically in response to the findings of the landmark Milburn report. The opposition, led by Kemi Badenoch, accused the administration of delaying necessary economic reforms and failing to address the urgent needs of under-25s who are not in education, employment, or training. Despite these criticisms, the Prime Minister maintained that his government would ensure no young person loses financially while transitioning toward sustainable career opportunities.

Political Clash Over Welfare Reform Timelines

The confrontation occurred during Prime Minister's Questions, where Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the Conservative Party, directly challenged Starmer's commitment to immediate action. She argued that the government's ten-year plan amounted to kicking crucial decisions into the long grass, noting that young people will not be young in ten years. Badenoch specifically criticized the lack of immediate savings or structural changes, stating that the Prime Minister wanted the vibes of welfare reform without actually implementing any significant welfare reform. She emphasized that the current economic climate requires getting jobs now rather than waiting for future consultations.

Also read Milburn Report Recommends Youth Allowance And Subsidies To Boost Employment

Andy Burnham, a key figure in the Labour leadership, supported the Prime Minister's stance by asserting that benefits claimants would not be left worse off under the proposed changes. He clarified that the government's intention was to incentivize work rather than simply reduce financial support, a nuance that was lost on some opposition critics. Burnham defended the administration's broader economic strategy, insisting that the focus remains on creating durable employment opportunities for the next generation.

Analysis of the Milburn Report Recommendations

The core of the debate centers on the Milburn report, which was authored by New Labour grandee Alan Milburn. The report calls for a significant overhaul of the benefits system for NEETs, an acronym for the almost one million under-25s not in education, employment, or training. A primary recommendation is the introduction of an entirely new Youth Allowance for under-25s, replacing their ability to claim Universal Credit or Personal Independence Payment (PIP). This structural change is designed to create a more targeted support system for young job seekers.

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Milburn's report admitted that this new system could mean some individuals receive less financial support at the beginning of their benefit claim compared to the current system. However, the Prime Minister told The Times that his goal is to ensure that no young person loses out from a cash point of view in the long run. He argued that the new system will provide robust support to help young people find paid work, thereby making them financially self-sufficient. Sir Keir Starmer stated he is giving everything to make sure the reforms work effectively.

Debates on National Insurance and Labor Laws

Further controversy emerged regarding Alan Milburn's call for lower national insurance costs for businesses hiring young staff. Milburn blamed Labour's recent national insurance hike for making it too expensive for bosses in the retail and hospitality sectors to hire inexperienced youngsters aged 21 to 24. He demanded that the government lower these costs to stimulate youth employment. However, when asked by LBC if the Prime Minister's administration had been wrong to implement the hike, Starmer refused to commit to reversing the policy.

The Prime Minister stated that the affordability of any change to national insurance had to be carefully considered. He noted that there is already an exemption for young people up to the age of 21, but he could not make a firm commitment to further changes at this time. This refusal drew sharp criticism from the opposition, who view it as another example of government inaction. Meanwhile, the report also warned of unintended consequences from Labour's crackdown on zero-hours contracts, urging ministers to consider the impact on youth employment.

Financial Constraints and Implementation Challenges

Despite the political pressure, the government is attempting to move forward with the initial stages of the Milburn reforms. Keir Starmer revealed that he has asked his ministers to find money within their existing departmental budgets to pay for the £500 million down payment required to set up the new Youth Opportunity Service. He specified that the education, welfare, and health departments would be finding money now to pay for these reforms. This internal reallocation of funds is necessary to meet the demands of the Milburn report without increasing the overall deficit.

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However, these efforts are complicated by broader fiscal pressures across Whitehall. Every government department has been instructed to find 1 percent cuts in their capital budgets to help fill a £4.7 billion defense spending black hole. This creates a difficult financial environment for implementing new social programs. Adding to the urgency, Labour peer Lord Blunkett urged the government to drive through the Milburn reforms as soon as possible. He told LBC that the next three months are absolutely crucial, warning that if some reforms are not in place by Easter, they risk drifting indefinitely. This timeline places significant pressure on the Starmer administration to demonstrate tangible progress in the coming weeks.