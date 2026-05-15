Keir Starmer Bans Far-Right Figures from Attending Tommy Robinson's London Rally Amid Massive Policing Operation

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has banned 11 far-Right individuals from entering the UK for a rally organized by Tommy Robinson, as the Metropolitan Police prepares for a historic operation to manage parallel protests and the FA Cup final. Starmer's move reflects a broader effort to combat extremism, while authorities deploy advanced technology and thousands of officers to maintain order.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has taken a firm stance against far-Right extremism by banning 11 individuals from entering the UK to attend a controversial rally organized by Tommy Robinson in central London this weekend.

The Unite the Kingdom march, expected to draw over 100,000 attendees, coincides with a pro-Palestine Nakba Day demonstration, prompting the Metropolitan Police to deploy an unprecedented policing operation involving thousands of officers, armoured vehicles, police horses, drones, and helicopters to prevent potential clashes. Starmer, who described the situation as a 'fight for the soul of the country,' emphasized his commitment to blocking those who incite hatred and violence while upholding the right to peaceful protest.

Among those barred from the event are prominent figures such as Polish politician Dominik Tarczynski, Belgian commentator Filip Dewinter, anti-Islam influencer Valentina Gomez, known for burning a Quran, US commentator Joey Mannarino, and Dutch anti-immigration activist Eva Vlaardingerbroek. The Home Secretary invoked powers to cancel entry permits, signaling a tougher stance on far-Right agitators following the Prime Minister's recent speech on the issue.

The rally, organized by Tommy Robinson—whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon—has drawn significant attention due to its previous turnout of 110,000 to 150,000 people during the September Unite the Kingdom protest. This weekend's event will coincide with the FA Cup final, further adding to the logistical challenges faced by the Met Police. The force has imposed heavy restrictions to separate the two marches and manage crowd movements, with concerns that football fans might move from Wembley to the rally.

Meanwhile, the use of live facial recognition technology at a protest will debut as part of the Met's £4.5 million operation, which includes officers from other forces to bolster their ranks. Deputy Assistant Commissioner James Harman warned that the situation is 'unprecedented in recent years,' citing heightened global tensions, the terrorism threat level raised to severe, and a spike in hate crimes, particularly against Jewish and Muslim communities.

The Met plans to ensure public safety amid fears of escalating tensions and potential unrest





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