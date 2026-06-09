Keir Starmer Accused of Endangering Children by Delaying Online Safeguards

Campaigners warn that thousands of children were left vulnerable to paedophiles due to the Prime Minister's year-long delay in implementing measures to curb online child sexual abuse imagery.

Keir Starmer has been accused of cowardice and endangering thousands of children after it emerged that his government delayed for over a year before unveiling plans to force tech companies to prevent children from viewing or sharing nude images online.

Campaigners warned that the delay left countless youngsters vulnerable to paedophiles. The Prime Minister announced the measures on Monday in west London, but the proposals had been submitted to Downing Street more than a year ago. In that time, the National Crime Agency (NCA) received tens of thousands of referrals of online child sexual abuse from the US-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, which reports 1,700 cases per week to the UK.

That equates to one case every six minutes, described as just the tip of the iceberg by sources. Each month, these referrals lead to 1,200 children being safeguarded from abuse and 1,000 arrests, according to an NCA spokesman. The scale of the problem has intensified criticism of Starmer, with campaigners saying that thousands of youngsters were left exposed while the government dithered.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp slammed the delay, saying Starmer ordered his MPs to vote down Conservative plans to ban social media for under-16s. While he dawdled, thousands of British children have been endangered online, including grooming for sexual abuse. Philp called it cowardice and weakness, accusing the Prime Minister of sucking up to big tech. He demanded an apology and an immediate ban on social media for under-16s.

Former Home Office minister Jess Phillips, who resigned last month, also criticised the lack of action. In her resignation letter, she wrote that over a year ago she presented solutions to end the ability for children to take naked images, but it took a year to get agreement even to threaten legislation. She called it the definition of incremental change and questioned how many children were left without a safety net while the government dilly-dallied.

Last night, Phillips said the hesitation stemmed from squeamishness to take on big tech, though she expressed relief that action is now pledged. An online safety expert noted that while the full impact of the delay is unknowable, thousands of kids have likely been exposed to sexual abuse and other horrific outcomes that could have been prevented with swifter action.

Announcing the plans in London, Starmer said that when it comes to child safety, standing by is not an option, and pledged to make Britain the first country to make it impossible for children to take, share or view nude images. Under the plans, Apple, Google and other tech firms have three months to voluntarily introduce age verification on devices, or face legal compulsion.

Companies could face fines or criminal convictions for executives, including jail sentences, if they ignore new laws. The restrictions would apply to new and existing devices via software updates, requiring age verification to capture or display nude images unless the user is verified as over 18. Critics argue the delay was inexcusable and that swift action could have spared many children from abuse. The government also faces reports of a watered-down social media ban for under-16s, adding to the controversy





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