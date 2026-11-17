The Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance launches a new campaign to oppose President Trump's reduction of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments, citing strong public opposition in Utah.

The Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance has officially launched the Keep Utah Monumental campaign to contest recent federal actions reducing the size of two major national monuments in Utah. Scott Braden, the executive director of the alliance, announced the initiative on Tuesday as a direct response to President Donald Trump's July order that significantly shrunk the boundaries of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments.

This new advocacy effort aims to hold Utah Governor Spencer Cox and the state's federal delegation accountable for their support of the land reductions. The campaign specifically targets Republican Senators John Curtis and Mike Lee, along with Republican Representatives Mike Kennedy, Blake Moore, and Celeste Maloy, for their roles in endorsing the changes. Braden stated the goal is to make protecting public lands a priority for every elected official seeking to represent Utahns in the state legislature and in Congress.

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Campaign Strategy and Public Sentiment Data

The Keep Utah Monumental initiative functions as both a paid media operation and a grassroots community organizing effort designed to reach every demographic across the state. The alliance plans to display branding across billboards, social media platforms, and digital channels, while also distributing stickers and yard signs similar to their previous Protect Wild Utah movement. Braden emphasized the urgency of this outreach, noting that recent midterm elections demonstrated that Utah is changing rapidly and that there is an unprecedented opportunity to challenge outdated tropes about public lands.

Public opposition to the monument reductions appears substantial, according to polling data conducted by Morning Consult. A recent survey revealed that 56% of Utahns oppose the reduction of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments, while only 29% support the removal of approximately 3 million acres. This strong statistical backing provides the campaign with a clear mandate to argue that the state's federal delegation is out of touch with the values of its constituents regarding natural resource management.

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Governor Positions and Political History

Utah Governor Spencer Cox has publicly championed the reductions, describing the July order as a big day for Utah and stressing the need to rightsize these federal monuments. Speaking at the White House following the announcement, Cox argued that the changes do not remove existing protections but rather make the monuments more manageable for administration. He characterized the lands as a burden that should be exploited for industries such as mining, oil rigs, and bulldozing rather than preserved in their current form.

These current decisions are the latest chapter in a decade-long political saga involving the boundaries of these two iconic landscapes. President Bill Clinton originally established the Bears Ears monument in 1996 using the Antiquities Act, while President Barack Obama expanded it and created Grand Staircase-Escalante in 2016. President Donald Trump previously ordered reductions in 2017, which sparked immediate litigation in U.S. District Court. The July order effectively shrunk the monuments to about 121,000 acres for Bears Ears and 182,000 acres for Grand Staircase-Escalante, reducing them to roughly a tenth of their original size.

Future Legislation and Legal Proceedings

The legal landscape surrounding these monuments remains fluid, with federal courts currently handling requests to reactivate litigation tied to the monument sizes. This occurs largely following a stay ordered within existing cases that challenged previous reductions. Amidst this legal uncertainty, the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance is looking toward legislative solutions to restore protections, specifically highlighting the America's Red Rock Wilderness Act.

This proposed legislation would designate more than 8 million acres of Bureau of Land Management land in Utah as protected wilderness. The campaign aims to support a new member of the federal delegation who is committed to sponsoring this act starting in January. Braden affirmed their stance with tribal nations, sportsmen, local businesses, and families who rely on these lands for hunting, hiking, and camping, asserting that these territories belong to the public and should remain in public hands for future generations.