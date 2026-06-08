Keep the peace at the parties

As the NBA Finals go on, the fans who attend watch parties around the city need to remember to control themselves.

’ pursuit of their first NBA Championship in 53 years is something to behold. Entering Monday night’s Game 3 of the, the Knickerbockers stand just two wins away from capturing a title for a city that has been waiting so long to see them succeed.

When it comes to most of the big sports, New York is a two-team town. There are Yankees fans and Mets fans, Giants fans and Jets fans, Rangers fans and Islanders fans. But the Knicks are a unifying force because for most of their 80 years of existence, they were the only pro basketball team in town — and therefore the one team everyone seems to root for together.

It’s hard to contain the city’s excitement, given how long it has been since the Knicks achieved glory. But as the NBA Finals go on, the fans who attend watch parties outside Madison Square Garden and around the city need to remember to control themselves.

After the Knicks’ victories in the first two games of the NBA Finals, the watch party outside MSG brought thousands of fans, the vast majority of whom were jubilant — but not without a few bad apples who decided to take things too far. Fans blocked streets around the Garden, making them impassable to traffic, including ambulances. There were unacceptable skirmishes with cops; one police officer was assaulted by a fan who resisted arrest for disorderly conduct.

A few other fans even climbed the light fixtures, something you would normally see in Philadelphia after recent Eagles Super Bowl victories. Over the first two games of the NBA Finals, the NYPD arrested or issued criminal court summonses to 34 people for rowdy behavior at the Midtown watch party.

It’s a small percentage of the thousands of people who attended the parties, yet it’s large enough to spoil the fun for everyone and put the NYPD on alert should the Knicks go all the way here. With President Trump attending Game 3 tonight, Madison Square Garden canceled the watch party outside the arena for security reasons. Whether there will be a party for Game 4 is up in the air.

But one thing is certain: There is no need for any post-game chaos during this or any other game. If you’re a Knicks fan, enjoy this moment. It was a long wait just to get to this point. What seemed like an impossible dream of an NBA title is just two wins away.

Regardless of the outcome, have a great time — but don’t let a few foolish idiots ruin everything. Keep the peace at the parties. We can’t believe we have to say this in New York, but apparently we do. Don’t block traffic.

Don’t assault the cops on duty trying to do their job and control the crowds. Don’t climb the light fixtures. New York has a proud history of celebrating achievements among our sports teams with pride and festivity, and without violence of any kind. Let’s keep it that way, no matter what happens in the NBA Finals.

Knicks fever: 26 people arrested at MSG watch party rowdiness – including assaulting cop, blocking traffic and climbing light posts, NYPD saysSix people stabbed inside Penn Station, suspect arrested, sources sayKnicks fans pack Plaza 33 as New York rallies behind Finals runMets’ best 1st-base option is Jared Young after Jorge Polanco’s rehab gets nixedKnicks fever: 26 people arrested at MSG watch party rowdiness – including assaulting cop, blocking traffic and climbing light posts, NYPD saysman shot to death outside of Queens NYCHA complex, multiple suspects sought: Cops Knicks fever: 26 people arrested at MSG watch party rowdiness – including assaulting cop, blocking traffic and climbing light posts, NYPD says





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